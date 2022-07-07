Local residents won't see a certain familiar name on the ballot come November.

Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, prior to a public press conference held in front of Solvang's city hall on Wednesday, that he will not be seeking re-election this fall.

"I love Solvang," he said in a brief statement. "As your Mayor, I’ve been honored to represent both residents and businesses. I am grateful to the citizens for their trust and support. I will continue to work in the best interest of Solvang."

Uhrig will finish out his two-year term this year. In February, he also announced his retirement from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office after 17 years on the force.

While a second council term is not in the cards for Uhrig, the Mayor has tendered his support for Mayor Pro Tem Mark Infanti, who recently announced his campaign for mayor as a run "not to oppose Charlie, but to replace him at his request."

Uhrig won a two-year term in November 2020 while Infanti won a four-year council seat, a term which expires in December 2024.

"We, as a city, have addressed significant issues with transparency and trust," Uhrig said. "Under Mark’s leadership, I believe the city will continue to be guided by these principles."

