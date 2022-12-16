Pedestrians and bicyclists in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Los Alamos will benefit from nearly $18.6 million in Active Transportation Program funding that was allocated Dec. 7 by the California Transportation Commission.
The money is part of $80 million approved for unmet transportation needs in Santa Barbara County, its communities and Caltrans District 5 at the CTC meeting in Riverside, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments said.
The remaining funds will be spent on projects in the city of Santa Barbara and Isla Vista.
Seven projects funded in the county include 19 miles of new or improved sidewalks, bicycle lanes and local roads, 133 crosswalks, 174 accessible curb ramps and 27 streetscape amenities like signs, lights and greenways as well as safety improvements and seven community education events.
Here is a summary of the North County projects:
Santa Maria
A little over $7.7 million was awarded to Santa Maria for Safe Routes to School improvements on three corridors servicing five schools and Hancock College.
The work will include creating a combination of bicycle lanes and a Class 3 bicycle route on Fesler Street to provide a low-stress alternative to Main Street between North Blosser Road and North Bradley Road.
Bicycle lanes, or Class 2 bike lanes, are rights-of-way along a street but delineated from the motor vehicle lanes by striping, while Class 3 bicycle routes are also on-street and designated by signs and “sharrows” on the pavement but not delineated with striping.
On Bradley Road, a protected or Class 4 bikeway and a new shared-use path will provide a connection between East Fesler Street and existing bicycle lanes south of East Main Street.
New bicycle lanes and sharrows between Jones Street and Stowell Road will close a gap between existing bicycle lanes on Bradley Road to create a continuous north-south bikeway from Fesler Street to the southern end of Bradley Road at South College Drive.
A new Class 1 shared-use path on Jones Street from College Drive to Suey Road will extend an existing path to create a continuous off-street bikeway from Miller Street to Suey Road and provide a low-stress connection across the Highway 101 corridor.
Los Alamos
Caltrans District 5, representing Santa Barbara County, became the first-ever California Department of Transportation district to be awarded Active Transportation Program funds.
District 5 will receive more than $8 million for the Los Alamos Connected Community Project planned along Highway 135 from Main Street east of the Highway 101/Highway 135 junction to Den Street and along Centennial Street.
The funds will be used to construct pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure for 0.9 of a mile of Highway 135 to connect residential areas to the downtown community corridor and Olga Reed Elementary School.
Lompoc
Nearly $2.8 million was awarded to Lompoc for its Walkability, Community Safety and School Investments Project.
The project will enhance pedestrian safety corridors to Lompoc High School, Lompoc Valley Middle School, Hapgood Elementary School and Clarence Ruth Elementary School.
It will also enhance pedestrian pathways to Lompoc Family YMCA, Lompoc Skate Park, Lompoc Aquatic Center, newly renovated Lompoc Community Track and Field, Half Century Senior Club and high-density low-income housing that’s prevalent in that area.
Additionally, the project will fill in missing sections of sidewalks, add lighting, install five crossing improvements — two with flashing beacons — along with “ladder striped” crosswalks, curb ramps and speed calming signs.
The project will also include pedestrian safety-related community outreach, education and events as well as pay for restorative justice staff, parent outreach, and Safe Routes to School Peace Builder training to ensure safe passage for youths at the four identified schools.
“This historic funding to build bicycle and pedestrian projects throughout Santa Barbara County is life-changing for our families, neighbors and schools,” said Das Williams, chairman of SBCAG.
“Many of these funded projects are reflective of long, hard-fought battles by community members for their own safety and for a more sustainable future,” Williams continued.
“Previously, there was a lack of adequate funding to accomplish critical projects like these, so I am proud to see the success of our region in the 2023 Active Transportation Program.”
More than 433 applications representing a total of $3.1 billion were submitted for 2023 Active Transportation Program funds.
Only 93 applications requesting a total of $1.02 billion were funded statewide.
The seven Santa Barbara County projects represent the greatest number of projects approved for funding in any year since the inception of the Active Transportation Program in 2013, the SBCAG spokesman said.