Funds totaling almost $10 million to help homeless individuals and families have been awarded to Santa Barbara County by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
One award will support a housing project in Isla Vista, while the other will be used to provide emergency shelter and services to those left homeless as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a county spokesman said.
In partnership with Good Samaritan Shelter, the county was awarded $6.9 million from Homekey Round 2 funding for an as-yet unnamed housing project in Isla Vista.
HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez mentioned the project in comments about how those receiving second-round funding “really showcase the essence of Homekey — projects that serve homeless youth, from a housing project near a major university to a motel conversion with a whole suite of supportive services to get people back on their feet, housing to give folks a fresh start.”
Homekey provides funds to purchase and rehabilitate hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties, converting them into permanent, long-term housing for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, whose district included Isla Vista prior to redistricting, said the county is “ecstatic” over receiving the award for a project that required coordinated work on the part of various county departments and community partners.
“This project demonstrates that, with the right kinds of support, people who have lived unsheltered for years can indeed get stabilized and turn their lives around,” Hartmann said, adding those who are involved are “tremendously gratified by this stellar result.”
Supervisor Gregg Hart, whose 2nd District gained Isla Vista in redistricting, added, “This grant will help make an immediate difference in the lives of vulnerable community members by providing individuals with a safe place to stay, access to services, and an entry point into permanent housing.”
Hart said the county is committed to working with cities and community organizations to find additional sites for transitional and permanent supportive housing.
The county was also awarded $2.734 million from Emergency Solutions Grants — Coronavirus aimed at providing housing assistance to individuals and families left homeless as a result of the pandemic.
An ESG-CV grant of $7 million was awarded to the county in 2021 to provide emergency sheltering, outreach and rapid rehousing in the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care service area.
The ESG-CV program was funded as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus Act, also known as CARES.
For more information, visit www.countyofsb.org/housing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.