Solvang is not only experiencing economic recovery but steady growth post-pandemic with at least two dozen new businesses reportedly cropping up in the past two years despite a slowdown reported at a national level.
According to City Manager Xenia Bradford, no business was forced to shutter its doors as a result of the pandemic, and some even took an already challenging time as a opportunity to go bigger.
"We also discovered that some of our existing businesses actually took advantage of being entrepreneurial and expanded their business," she said.
Eight small business expansions include Italian restaurant Toscana, Electric Trolley, Café Dolce, Solvang Brewing Company, Tiki Lounge and Succulent Café.
County and local officials and leaders gathered on Aug. 24 at the Craft House at Corque with their constituents for the annual State of the City, which largely contained good news for Solvang.
Adding to the positive economic update, Bradford reported record-high revenues and sales tax collected in Solvang during the 2021-22 fiscal year that busted records way back to Solvang's 1985 incorporation.
Another record was set for hotel tax in the same fiscal year, Bradford added, which nearly touched the $5 million watermark. She noted that Solvang is the third-most Transient Occupancy Tax-dependent city in the state, revenue on which the city relies for basic services, parks and public safety.
Mayor Charlie Uhrig joined attendees in celebration of the city's resilience that he said was a direct result of the hard work of local nonprofits, local leaders and religious organizations that provided food and resources, as well as a measure of good old-fashioned neighborly love.
"On behalf of the City Council and the city, I’d like to thank the community for working together to help others get through this pandemic," Uhrig said, fighting back tears. "Residents have maintained the attitude of neighbor helping neighbor."
Speaking to a spirit of togetherness, George Leis, president and chief operating officer of Montecito Bank and Trust, commended the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and its executive director Tracy Beard for advocating for small businesses with a tenacious pandemic response.
"It's a community," he said, adding that Montecito Bank and Trust had provided $320 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans during the pandemic that served 3,500 small businesses in the area.
The luncheon event also featured special guest speaker State Controller Betty Yee, who provided insight into the economic health of the state.
Yee reported that markers indicating the start of a potential recession are evident in the hiring slowdown and state's revenue that trailed behind forecasts for June and July — a trend unseen even during the pandemic.
She said that rebuilding both state and national economy after a turbulent two years is critical and a long-term goal in both Sacramento and Washington, D.C.
Yee noted that rebuilding the economy in a way to make success equitable and accessible to all is key — a point of pride she shares as the daughter of immigrants who was able to climb to great heights through the public school system and state university system to become the CFO of the fifth largest economy in the world.
While consumer spending, residential and commercial construction were once key economic indicators that signaled rebound after a downturn, Yee said looking to those indicators is no longer reliable.
She also reported that unemployment in California sits at 3.9%, the lowest ever on record according to the EDD, while the national unemployment rate is 3.5%.
In comparison, the rate in Santa Barbara County is reported as 2.8%.
Despite the possibility of a recession, Yee said Solvang should be looked to as a model for success in the face of challenge — much like others look to California as a trend-setter that paves the way.
"This city really is a shining example of not only resilience but just the fact that all of you have cared for each other in such a deeply meaningful way," she said.