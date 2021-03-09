State's new vaccination metric could push Santa Barbara County into red tier by Friday

Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department, told the board when the first goal of 2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the lowest quartile, the threshold keeping counties from moving out of the most restrictive purple tier and into the second-most restrictive red tier will shift from more than 7 cases to more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents.

Currently, the county’s case rate is 9.6 per 100,000 residents.

“If this were [to] happen today, we would be able to move into the red tier,” Do-Reynoso said of the first vaccination goal. “So the bottom line is this really allows Santa Barbara County to move into the red tier much quicker.”

In addition to the purple tier, the red tier would be widened from the current 4 to 7 cases per 100,000 residents to 4 to 10 cases per 100,000 once 2 million doses are reached, Do-Reynoso said.

The state’s second goal is to administer 4 million doses to those in the 400 ZIP codes, she said.

Once that happens, the red tier will narrow to 6 to 10 cases per 100,000, the orange tier will shift from the existing 1 to 3.9 cases per 100,000 to 2 to 5.9 per 100,000, and the yellow tier will shift from less than 1 case per 100,000 to less than 2 cases per 100,000.

Do-Reynoso said tier assignments will be revised the day after the state hits its vaccine targets, and the assignments will be announced the day after that.

As of Tuesday, almost 1.9 million vaccine doses had been administered to those in the lowest quartile, representing 18.2% of all the vaccine doses delivered.