It appears one current and one former Santa Barbara County supervisor will be headed toward a runoff for the 37th Assembly District seat in the November general election, if very early returns from Tuesday’s Statewide Direct Primary Election bear out.

With only mail-in ballots counted and no precincts reporting as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, current 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, a Democrat, had received 26,593 votes, or 62.2%, compared to former 2nd and 5th districts county supervisor and Republican Mike Stoker’s 14,655 votes, or 34.3% of the ballots counted.

Writer Bruce Wallach, also a Democrat, was trailing with 1,505 votes, or 3.5%.

The totals include those from San Luis Obispo County, where the 37th District extends a short distance in the southern portion of the county.

There is no incumbent for the 37th District, as former seat holder Steve Bennett, a Democrat from Ventura, lost that position as a result of the recent redistricting.

Stoker’s campaign has rested on support for law enforcement, fighting for farmers, promoting small business and protecting individuals’ rights.

He opposes raising taxes, energy policies that have raised costs and efforts to gut Proposition 13, which cut and has held down property taxes in the state.

Stoker represented Santa Barbara County’s 2nd and 5th supervisorial districts from 1986 to 1994.

Hart was elected 2nd District supervisor in 2018 after serving four terms as a member of the Santa Barbara City Council, starting in 1995.

He started his career as a legislative assistant for Assemblyman Jack O’Connell and went on to become the original manager of the Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s Traffic Solutions program and later served as deputy executive director of SBCAG.

Hart also owned and operated Transitions Preschool for 20 years.

Wallach has campaigned on helping children with learning loss by increasing cognitive testing and reducing hunger and food insecurity.

But he also favors housing the homeless temporarily in motels, providing housing subsidies for middle- and low-income residents and giving tax breaks to businesses.