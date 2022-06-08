A current Santa Barbara County supervisor will go up against a former county supervisor in the race for the 37th Assembly District seat in the November general election after receiving the most votes in Tuesday’s Statewide Direct Primary.

Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart, a Democrat, will face Mike Stoker, a Republican who served as the supervisor for both 2nd and 5th districts, for the 37th District seat which has no incumbent.

Hart hauled in 29,916 votes for 58.4% of the ballots counted, while Stoker gathered 19,495 votes for 38%, according to unofficial partial results posted at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on the California Secretary of State’s Office website.

Third candidate Bruce Wallach, also running as a Democrat, trailed with 1,841 votes for 3.6% of the ballots counted, according to the website.

Although the numbers posted represent vote reports from all of the district’s 227 precincts, the website notes the results are partial because vote-by-mail, provisional and other ballots are still being processed.

Results are scheduled to be certified by July 15.

Following redistricting as a result of the 2020 census, the 37th District now includes all of Santa Barbara County and extends a short distance into the southern portion of San Luis Obispo County.

There is no incumbent for the 37th District, as former seat holder Steve Bennett, a Democrat from Ventura, lost that position as a result of the recent redistricting.

Hart was elected 2nd District supervisor in 2018 after serving four terms as a member of the Santa Barbara City Council, starting in 1995.

He couldn’t be reached for comment following Tuesday’s election, but in announcing his candidacy in January he listed some of the issues he sees as important.

“The issues I deal with on a daily basis at the Board of Supervisors … are paralleled in the state Legislature,” he said, singling out the COVID-19 pandemic, demographic issues, education, affordable housing and the economy.

Stoker represented Santa Barbara County’s 2nd and 5th supervisorial districts from 1986 to 1994.

His campaign has rested on support for law enforcement, fighting for farmers, promoting small business and protecting individuals’ rights.

Stoker opposes raising taxes, energy policies that have increased costs and efforts to gut Proposition 13, which cut and has held down property taxes in the state.