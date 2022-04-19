Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will hold in-person “County on Your Corner” office hours in Solvang from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the 3rd District’s office at 1745 Mission Drive.
Hartmann’s North County district representative Alma Hernandez said open office hours are an opportunity for Santa Ynez Valley residents to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects.
Hernandez said drop-ins are encouraged or appointments with Hartmann can be reserved in advance.
For more information, contact Gina Fischer, district representative and scheduler, at 805-568-2192 or email gfischer@countyofsb.org.