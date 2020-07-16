Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hearing room lobby in Santa Barbara.
Len Wood, Staff
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday to hear a report on “Criminal Justice and Racial Equity in Santa Barbara County.”
The report will outline current and potential future actions to lower the average daily population in the County Jail system as well as existing and proposed racial equity and diversity initiatives within county government.
Supervisors may provide direction to the staff on those issues along with the potential process for allocating and using equity funds.
The hearing is estimated to take three hours and will be the supervisors’ last meeting before recessing for the summer, with the next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 18.
The letter to the board, staff presentation, criminal justice mapping report and public comments can be downloaded for review at
https://santabarbara.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx#current.
Residents can watch the meeting live on local cable channel 20, link to live streaming of the meeting by County Santa Barbara Television at
www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.csb or watch it on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.
Public comments can be emailed to
sbcob@countyofsb.org.
Protest in Lompoc Tuesday evening against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.
At least 400 people took part in a Lompoc protest Tuesday night to demand an end to racial injustice and police brutality.
Hundreds of Lompoc community members of various races and backgrounds joined together Tuesday in a powerful show of unity for a peaceful protest to demand an end to racial injustice and police brutality.
With many of the marchers carrying signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and basic human rights, the energized crowd in Lompoc made its way from Ryon Park to the Lompoc Police Station and then up the entire span of North H Street before concluding back at Ryon Park on Tuesday night.
Participants in a peaceful protest Tuesday marched to Lompoc's police station, where they called for officers to join them.
A crowd gathers in Lompoc on Tuesday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protesters work with signs in Lompoc during a protest Tuesday afternoon against police brutality stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
At least 400 people took part in a Lompoc protest Tuesday night to demand an end to racial injustice and police brutality.
Hundreds of Lompoc community members of various races and backgrounds joined together Tuesday in a powerful show of unity for a peaceful protest to demand an end to racial injustice and police brutality.
With many of the marchers carrying signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and basic human rights, the energized crowd in Lompoc made its way from Ryon Park to the Lompoc Police Station and then up the entire span of North H Street before concluding back at Ryon Park on Tuesday night.
Participants in a peaceful protest Tuesday marched to Lompoc's police station, where they called for officers to join them.
