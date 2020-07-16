Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday to hear a report on “Criminal Justice and Racial Equity in Santa Barbara County.”

The report will outline current and potential future actions to lower the average daily population in the County Jail system as well as existing and proposed racial equity and diversity initiatives within county government.

Supervisors may provide direction to the staff on those issues along with the potential process for allocating and using equity funds.

The hearing is estimated to take three hours and will be the supervisors’ last meeting before recessing for the summer, with the next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 18.

The letter to the board, staff presentation, criminal justice mapping report and public comments can be downloaded for review at https://santabarbara.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx#current.

Residents can watch the meeting live on local cable channel 20, link to live streaming of the meeting by County Santa Barbara Television at www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.csb or watch it on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.

Public comments can be emailed to sbcob@countyofsb.org.