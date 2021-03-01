Ten northern Santa Barbara County storefront cannabis applicants advance another step

Ten companies that want to operate retail cannabis stores in Orcutt, Los Alamos and the Santa Ynez Valley made it to the third phase of Santa Barbara County’s selection process, according to a list posted on the county’s cannabis website this week, but only one shop will be allowed in each of those areas.

Five of six applicants for stores in Orcutt, two applicants for Los Alamos stores and three applicants for stores in Santa Ynez moved from Phase 2 to Phase 3 in the process and now will be scored and ranked, said Brittany Heaton, the county’s principal cannabis analyst.

Heaton said only the company ranked No. 1 in each of the community plan areas will be allowed to apply for a use permit and business license.

She said the county expects to have the rankings completed by the end of March.

Companies seeking stores in Orcutt that made it to Phase 3, and their proposed locations, include Strategic Golden LLC at 155 E. Clark Ave. and Haven IX LLC at 235 E. Clark Ave., both locations in Old Town, and East Clark SB OPCO LLC at 1604 E. Clark Ave., Building B, Suite 1, a block west of Highway 101.

Helios Dayspring’s application for a storefront in the Old Town Market location at East Clark Avenue and North Gray Street is not on the Phase 3 list.

The remaining two Orcutt applicants are SLO Cultivation Inc., doing business as Cresco California, at 3550 Orcutt Road, Building C4, in the Evergreen Center, and JCSB Ventures LLC, doing business as Beyond/Hello, at 3596 Orcutt Road, currently occupied by Medina Tire.