When redistricting left Ventura Democrat Steve Bennett living outside of the 37th Assembly District where he’d just won the seat in the 2020 election, it eliminated an incumbent for candidates to challenge in 2022.

Three people stepped up to seek the job — Democrat Gregg Hart, who is currently the Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor; Republican Mike Stoker, who is a former county supervisor; and Democrat Bruce Wallach, who has no previous experience in elected office.

Wallach couldn’t be reached for an interview prior to publication of this article, but here’s a brief look at the positions of Hart and Stoker.

Mike Stoker

Mike Stoker had no intention of running for office again. An attorney specializing in agricultural and environmental law, he also served on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors twice, representing the 2nd District as well as the 5th District.

But when the 37th District seat opened Stoker said he heard from friends, not only Republicans in Sacramento, but also in business political action committees, who urged him to run.

He said a poll conducted by a number of Republicans showed he could win in the heavily Democratic district.

But what pushed him over the top was his wife, who told him in January that he’s the one who always says you have no right to complain if you don’t do something to fix it.

“I just think California is in a really bad place,” Stoker said. “I don’t think we’re going in the right direction.”

Stoker said he’s big on law enforcement, promoting small business and protecting individuals’ rights and he opposes raising taxes, energy policies that have raised costs and gutting Proposition 13.

“When I say small business, although some of them aren’t so small, what I’ve always been about is fighting for the farmers,” he added.

But Stoker said he’s not a partisan politician who will blindly follow the Republican party line.

“I’ve always been known as an independent,” he said. “I’ve opposed my party when I think they’re wrong.”

Gregg Hart

Democrat and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart traces his interest in serving in the state Legislature back to the early 1980s, when he worked on Jack O’Connell’s successful bid for the 35th Assembly District seat.

But he also has experience as a member of the Santa Barbara City Council and Planning Commission and four years on the state Coastal Commission.

He also served as deputy executive director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments before being elected county supervisor.

Hart said the issues facing the Central Coast are very much the same as those facing the state and the nation.

“The economy has certainly become a major issue,” Hart said. “I think it fits in with the overall need of keeping the economy strong and public investments in infrastructure.

“Education is another component of that, training a secure workforce for California,” he said. “And the agriculture industry is very important to our economy. … Our economy depends on business.”

Hart is concerned about gun violence, but he said that needs to be addressed at the federal level.

“We’re fortunate California has very good gun safety laws,” he said. “We have less gun violence than other states.”

Hart said the wide range of experience he has in government will serve the citizens of the Central Coast well with him in the Assembly.

“I want to be a voice that takes our experience on the Central Coast and brings that to the state,” he said.