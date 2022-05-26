Residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys can expect to see their trash collection rates rise significantly as of July 1 as a result of a new contract with Waste Management Inc.
While rates will rise more than 65% in some cases, Santa Barbara County staff said several issues factor into the increase that will actually bring them more in line with the rates of other haulers in the area.
But rather than the usual seven years, county staff reduced the term of Waste Management’s contract to two years after the company asked to increase rates about a month after verbally agreeing to new contract rates, according to a staff report.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday to approve the contract for Waste Management in the North County and a seven-year contract for MarBorg Industries in the South Coast and New Cuyama areas, the Board of Supervisors authorized staff to issue a request for proposals to operate North County solid waste services starting July 1, 2024.
Average residential rates are expected to rise 10% in the Santa Ynez Valley, 14% in the Lompoc Valley and 30% in the Santa Maria Valley, according to the report from the Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division of the Public Works Department.
Commercial rate increases are expected to increase an average of 27% in the Santa Ynez Valley, 37% in the Lompoc Valley and 67% in the Santa Maria Valley, according to the report.
“Some of these increases are the highest we’ve ever seen locally,” said Leslie Robinson, the division’s program manager. “As mentioned before, part of this can be attributed to the expanded organics collection program.
“Additionally, Waste Management is attempting to bring the existing commercial rates closer to current market rates,” Robinson added, noting the last time the company bid for the franchise in 2011, it significantly reduced its rates to win the contract.
California Senate Bill 1383 mandates diverting all organic waste — that is, food in addition to green waste — from landfills to composting operations and requires using color-coded collection containers.
As part of its new contract, Waste Management agreed to increase residential organics and green waste collection from every other week to every week and provide additional recycling containers at no charge.
The company also will hire a public outreach specialist to help the county educate customers about the state law, services available and reasons for the rate increases.
“I’m excited about the way the contracts are being enhanced,” said Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.
Waste Management and MarBorg both agreed to increase bulky item collections from two to four a year and to continue helping clean up illegally dumped items, curbside household battery collection, a home-generated “sharps” mail-back program, to make extra free pickups following the holidays and conduct free annual paper shredding events.
Stacy Walters, the new district manager for Waste Management who’s been with the company for 36 years, asked the board to extend the contract to seven years.
“We have a lot of good people that work for our company in Santa Maria — really good people,” Walters said, indicating a group of employees seated in the chambers. “My job, though, is to help make them great … and we have that opportunity to make them great.
“And I know my skill sets can lead to that and make them great,” he said. “But I’m going to need time.”
Walters said the company has been dealing with the driver shortage and is having trouble recruiting employees for the Santa Maria area, and a short contract doesn’t help secure employees’ futures.
It’s also dealing with the supply chain problems plaguing other businesses.
“Our company just told us, don’t expect new trucks until 2024,” Walters said.
Supervisors were sympathetic to Walters’ plight.
“I get where you’re coming from,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “Honestly, I don’t have a beef with Waste Management at all. I think they’ve been doing a good job in my area.
“But we do have a fiduciary responsibility when we get hit with a rate increase to see what’s available,” he said.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said the two-year period would be a chance for “everybody to sharpen their pencil and come up with the best possible service.”