Update: de Werd, Porter win district seats in Santa Barbara County board of education bid
Update: de Werd, Porter win district seats in Santa Barbara County board of education bid

Bruce Porter and Michelle de Werd have won their respective district seats on the Santa Barbara County board of education, beating out District 3 incumbent Richard E. Fulton and District 4 incumbent Roberta E. Heter according to final, unofficial results.

In the District 3 race — considered to represent the most diversified swath of county demographics — Porter of Santa Ynez captured the majority with 10,785 votes, or 56.38%, as incumbent Richard E. Fulton of Santa Barbara ended the race with 8,234 votes, or 43.05% overall.

Michelle de Werd of Los Olivos won the District 4 seat with 8,372 votes, or 46.52%, ending the faceoff between she and incumbent Heter, who will not return for another term. Heter ended the race with 6,031, or 33.51% of the votes, and former Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson garnered 3,475 votes, or 19.31% overall.

Updated election results can be found on santamariatimes.com

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

