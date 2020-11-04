Update: Ibarra, Luke win Santa Ynez school district seats; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents stay put

Election results Wednesday for six northern Santa Barbara County school district races show that challengers Jose Juan Ibarra and Stephen Luke have won the two open board seats for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District. Lompoc Unified School District incumbent Bill Heath and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez will return to their seats for another term.

Buellton Union School District

The results, which are unofficial until certified, show that incumbent Andrew Morgan has fallen to challengers Allison Schwartz and Christy Nordgren, with 313 votes overall, or 8.85%. Schwartz and Nordgren will claim the two seats with 1,252 votes or 35.42%, and 1,013 votes or 28.166%, respectively. Challenger Sandra Enos Jordan came in third with 943 votes, or 26.68%.

College School District

Incumbent Kathleen Jackson, of Santa Ynez, will not return for another term, after falling to challengers Erica Jane Flores of Santa Ynez and Calisse M. Courtney of Los Olivos. Jackson received 699 votes or 22.95%. Flores garnered 1,370 votes or 44.98%, and Courtney 954 votes or 31.32% overall.

Lompoc Unified School District

Challengers Janet Blevins with 6,944 votes, or 19.71%, and Tom Blanco with 6,846 votes, or 19.43% will join incumbent William “Bill” Heath on the Lompoc Unified board. Heath, who won the third seat with 5,462 votes or 16.99%, has overtaken Lompoc's youngest candidate Alexander Murkison who claimed 2,089 votes or 5.93%. In the final count, challenger Kathi Froemming came up short with 4,852 votes or 15.09%, as did Gary Cox with 5,020 votes, or 14.25%, and Martin Casey with 2,943 votes, or 8.35%.