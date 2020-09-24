Vandenberg Village Lions Club providing ballot pickup, drop-off services

Beginning in November, member of the Vandenberg Village Lions Club will offer assistance to local residents who are in possession of mail-in ballots but are unable to vote in person.

Volunteers will stop by voters' homes for ballot pickup, sign ballots as an authorized person and deliver to one of several approved ballot drop-off locations in town.

The service is cost-free, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

To schedule a ballot pickup, contact the Lions Club at 209-617-3831.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

