Watch the video report To see the video report on Santa Barbara County’s five-year report on recovery from the December 2017 Thomas fire and the 1/8 Debris Flow that followed it, visit www.countyofsb.org/3715/5-Year-Anniversary-Debris-Flow-Video.

The stage was set for the 1/9 Debris Flow that devastated Montecito in 2018 when the Thomas fire ignited at 6:28 p.m. Dec. 4, 2017, north of Santa Paula in Ventura County.

It crossed into Santa Barbara County on Dec. 7 and continued burning another 14 days, eventually consuming 281,893 acres to become what was then the largest wildfire in California history before being contained.

But it left behind mountain slopes denuded of the grasses, brush and trees that hold back runoff, leaving Montecito vulnerable to a storm that rolled in Jan. 8 with more punch than predicted, dropping 4 inches of rain over two days and half an inch in one hour alone around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 9 above Montecito.

Water, mud and debris in waves up to 15 feet high surged down the canyons and creeks, carrying trees and branches, boulders as big as buses and eventually cars, homes and people through Montecito, killing 23 and injuring more than 160 people.

It was the worst disaster ever to befall the county, and on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors received a five-year report on how the county has recovered via a video that, among other things, highlighted how not only agencies but also individual people responded and how the county used lessons learned to become more resilient and prepare for the next disaster.

Ironically, the board was scheduled to receive the report Jan. 9, the day after an atmospheric river washed over the county with more than 20 inches of rain, causing flooding countywide and hitting Orcutt and Guadalupe especially hard.

So its delivery was postponed until Tuesday and it was updated to include information about the impacts of that storm.

The video outlined the eight pillars of recovery the county developed as a result of the back-to-back disasters five years ago: storm preparation and evacuation, long-term flood control mitigation, private property rebuilding, debris on private property, financial impacts and economic recovery, infrastructure repair and modifications, natural and cultural resources, and community engagement.

Efforts to fulfill those eight pillars led the county to clearing out, enlarging and building new debris basins that prevented the kind of damage seen five years ago and stopped more than 15,000 cubic yards of mud and debris from flowing onto Highway 192.

Other highlights included that ordinances were revised to make it easier for residents to rebuild like-for-like homes, leading to the issuance of 300 building permits.

People came together to help their neighbors, and a prime example was the Bucket Brigade created by Abe Powell.

“It was like, I have a bucket, and I have a shovel, and I can go help them dig their house out,” Powell said on the video, noting he and the friends he contacted had no illusions they could do it all.

“It started with 50 people and one house,” he said. “By summer it was more than 4,500 people, 100 houses, 66 acres of open space and miles of trails cleared.”

Many other successes were reported in the video.

Following the video, 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson noted the county spent a lot of money on the South Coast area, but now work needs to be done in the North County, pointing to the 10 homes severely impacted in Orcutt.

“If we don’t learn from our mistakes, it could be 100 houses in future storms,” Nelson said.

Future storms could be even worse, said Kelly Hubbard, director of the County Office of Emergency Management, who reported on a state Assembly committee meeting she recently attended that included experts from UCLA and the National Weather Service.

The discussion included the ARK Storm scenario that was created about five years ago based on weather patterns at that time and is now being updated to account for climate change.

“I would say I’m a paid pessimist,” Hubbard said. “I’m paid to think of the worst case scenario, and it’s not often that I am humbled or scared of a scenario shared. And the gentleman from UCLA shared some very significant statistics on potential rainstorms moving forward.”

She said two things stood out: In the January storms, the county received about 20 inches of rain, but the UCLA expert was talking about 70 to 80 inches over a two-week period in storms in the next 20 to 30 years.

The second is “extremes,” she said, meaning we’ll experience periods of extreme drought and extreme flooding back-to-back, so paradigms must change.

Hubbard said the old recommendation to have “seven days of supplies” on hand just won’t work for some people anymore.