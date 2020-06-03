Volume of public comment delays decision on cannabis ordinance amendments

An overwhelming volume of written and verbal public comments on recommended changes to the cannabis land use ordinances prevented the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors from even starting deliberations on the proposals.
After more than four hours of public testimony — from 38 individuals commenting via telephone and 90 emails read into the record — supervisors still had 40 emailed letters to be read and unanimously agreed to continue the hearing to Thursday, June 11.
“I think it makes sense to pause because … it wouldn’t be a good idea to have deliberations after such a long period of listening to public comments,” Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said as the meeting crept past 5 p.m.
He noted June 11 was already reserved for a board meeting as the second day of the budget workshop set to start Monday, but he said a second day might not be needed.
Hart said since he had already closed the public comment portion of the hearing, no additional comments will be accepted next Thursday after the remaining letters are read.
Board members will then deliberate changes recommended by the Planning Commission to address unintended consequences and conflicts that have cropped up since the cannabis ordinances were adopted.
Most of the comments Tuesday voiced the same concerns the public has been raising for more than a year, with the majority of them supporting stricter controls on cannabis, although some wanted even more specific restrictions than the amendments might provide.
Those in the industry were generally opposed to the changes, primarily due to the increased time and cost as well as the uncertainty that would result.
The goal of the amendments is to address cannabis odor — the issue that has generated the most complaints from the public, vineyards and wine tasting rooms — and other conflicts with residential areas and traditional agricultural crops.
If adopted as recommended, the amendments would require conditional use permits for all cannabis cultivation projects.
A conditional use permit would provide the county more latitude to impose conditions but would leave applicants with less certainty that their plans would be approved and would remove one opportunity to appeal a project.
Currently, some projects require only a land use or coastal development permit that can be OK’d by the Planning and Development Department director without a hearing, but conditional use permits must be approved by the Planning Commission with a public hearing.
Projects approved by the director are first appealed to the Planning Commission, then to the Board of Supervisors and, for those in the Coastal Zone, to the Coastal Commission.
With the Planning Commission making the decision on all projects, appeals would go straight to the supervisors and Coastal Commission.
The only cultivation and processing projects that might not require a conditional use permit are some of those already in the permit pipeline, depending on what point in the process supervisors set as the cutoff.
Dan Klemann, deputy director in charge of the Planning and Development Department’s Long Range Planning Division, said 194 applications have been received for cultivation projects, 29 of which have been approved. Nine of the approved projects have been appealed, and permits have been issued for 16.
That leaves 134 projects that could be affected by changing the permit requirements from a land use or coastal development permit to a conditional use permit.
Conditions imposed by the Planning Commission would include odor control, which Klemann said could range from very strict to none at all, depending upon the location of the project.
“The Planning Commission really wanted to have the flexibility to determine what’s appropriate because they were really struggling with the one-size-fits-all approach to odor control, because they could see that there were such disparate examples of situations that you can’t come up with that and be effective,” he said.
