Volume of public comment delays decision on cannabis ordinance amendments

An overwhelming volume of written and verbal public comments on recommended changes to the cannabis land use ordinances prevented the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors from even starting deliberations on the proposals.

After more than four hours of public testimony — from 38 individuals commenting via telephone and 90 emails read into the record — supervisors still had 40 emailed letters to be read and unanimously agreed to continue the hearing to Thursday, June 11.

“I think it makes sense to pause because … it wouldn’t be a good idea to have deliberations after such a long period of listening to public comments,” Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said as the meeting crept past 5 p.m.

He noted June 11 was already reserved for a board meeting as the second day of the budget workshop set to start Monday, but he said a second day might not be needed.

Hart said since he had already closed the public comment portion of the hearing, no additional comments will be accepted next Thursday after the remaining letters are read.