In the Nov. 8 General Election, 134,826 of Santa Barbara County’s registered voters cast ballots, and only 10,917 of those were “live” ballots that were filled out and dropped into the ballot boxes at 86 polling places.

That was only about 8% of the ballots cast. All the rest — about 92% — were vote-by-mail ballots that were deposited in secure drop boxes, delivered to the polling places or actually returned by mail.

In the June 2022 primary, which drew 93,726 voters, only about 5,000 live ballots were cast at the polls, or just over 5% of the total, while nearly 95% were vote-by-mail ballots.

With numbers like that, and considering the return on investment for operating those polls, is it possible that precinct polling places will disappear altogether?

Joe Holland, Santa Barbara County’s registrar of voters, said that could happen, but more likely the county would adopt the Voter’s Choice Act model of conducting elections authorized by the passage of Senate Bill 450 in 2016.

Already, 27 California counties have developed plans for implementing the Voter’s Choice Act model, and 26 of those plans have been approved by the Secretary of State’s Office.

“I would like to do that, but I don’t think we’re ready for it,” said Holland, who helped develop the Voter’s Choice Act as part of a legislative committee for the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano doesn’t believe polling places will ever go away, noting state lawmakers would have to take away the right to cast a ballot at a polling place or election center.

“I would find that hard to believe,” Cano said. “I wouldn’t be in favor of it. … I know voters in San Luis Obispo County like going into a poll and casting their ballot.”

But she noted only about 6,000 people went to a polling place in the last election, when previously 20,000 to 30,000 voters would have done so.

Cano said she might consider using the Voter’s Choice Act model, although that’s not something she’s studied in depth yet.

She also said she would have to conduct outreach to the voters to see if they would like the ability to cast their ballots at any vote center in the county on more days.

Changing elections

The Voter’s Choice Act allows states to make fundamental changes in the process of voting, but it comes with a host of requirements and, as a result, increased costs.

“What the VCA does is allow us to reduce the number of polling places,” Holland said.

Starting 10 days before an election and continuing through the Friday before Election Day, the county would have to provide one polling place, called an Election Center, for every 50,000 registered voters, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Holland said with approximately 235,000 registered voters, that would mean about five Election Centers throughout the county.

Then for the following four days, including Election Day, the county would be required to have one Election Center open for every 10,000 residents, or about 25 Election Centers that would be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters could cast live ballots or drop off their vote-by-mail ballots at any Election Center, rather than having to vote at an assigned precinct polling place as in the past, Holland said.

But the centers would have to offer a range of other services, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters could get a replacement ballot, use an accessible voting machine, get help and election materials in multiple languages, register to vote or update their voter registration at any center.

The county also would still have to provide secure ballot drop boxes, one for every 15,000 registered voters, for 28 days before the election.

Pandemic provides practice

Holland said the county was able to provide 25 voting centers in the 2020 election, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, by using gymnasiums at schools that had shut down and ballrooms that sat idle at closed hotels.

“This was in the heart of the pandemic,” Holland said. “But today, if we wanted to go with those hotel ballrooms, they’re not available because they’re hosting weddings and receptions … . The same with the high school gymnasiums. They’re not available because the kids are in school.

“Churches, which we have a lot of, don’t necessarily want polling places there on a Sunday,” he added.

He said the county could use libraries, but some aren’t very accessible, most don’t have large spaces and people would not want to work or vote jammed together in a small space.

When the Voter’s Choice Act was being developed, the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials legislative committee sent members to states that were already using the vote-by-mail model, including Washington and Colorado.

“When I went to Colorado, they were using recreation centers,” Holland said. “They have a lot of recreation centers. … We have a few, but not 25.”

A higher cost

For a lot of reasons, implementing the Voter’s Choice Act would increase the counties’ costs considerably, which means taking a good hard look at what would be required.

“I would have to be sure it’s economical, that it’s fiscally responsible,” Cano said, noting the cost to rent out facilities, providing four voting centers for 11 days and then 20 to 21 for four days, securing the facility and providing connectivity would have to be considered.

Holland said during the pandemic, Santa Barbara County paid $6,000 to rent about five ballrooms for polling places.

“It’s the first time we ever paid for a polling place,” he said.

He estimated it would cost the county an extra million dollars to provide the Election Centers, not including such things as staffing, equipment, materials and providing connectivity to monitor in real time whether someone has already voted elsewhere.

“I don’t need the Board of Supervisors approval to move toward the Voter’s Choice Act, but I do need the money,” Holland said.

But because of the cost and the lack of available facilities, he doesn’t foresee the county moving that way anytime soon.

“This will be an issue moving forward,” Holland said of the change in how elections are run. “It’s a continuation of the evolution of democracy we’ve seen over the last 20 years. It’s a logical place for it to land.”