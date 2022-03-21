Additional air quality monitors soon will be installed in and around Guadalupe to help bring awareness of air pollution issues to residents who are disadvantaged by language and culture.

The Guadalupe Community Air Monitoring Project, which will focus on air pollution that includes wildfire smoke and pesticides, will be funded by a $300,000 grant awarded to the Community Environmental Council.

The grant was awarded by the California Air Resources Board to implement Assembly Bill 617, which requires the state to support “on-the-ground” efforts to reduce exposure to pollution and address its underlying causes.

CEC will share the information gathered by the new monitors with area residents through the Family Service Agency at Little House by the Park in Guadalupe, said Jeanie-Marie Price, interim director of communication and marketing for the Community Environmental Council.

Mireya Piña, parent engagement coordinator for the Family Service Agency at Little House by the Park, said a lot of health issues are related to air pollution, like asthma and strokes caused by wildfire smoke and diesel exhaust.

“At the end of the day, we're talking about air equity,” Piña said, explaining that some Santa Barbara County residents can stay informed about and protected from air pollution.

But other groups in the community can’t really do that and rely on organizations like hers to stay informed.

“There are a couple of reasons for that,” she said. “One is that we have a very high Spanish-speaking population in Guadalupe. And there are people who speak other languages, such as Mixteco, which is a language that’s not written down. And there are various dialects of it.

“Even if [information] is written in Spanish, many of them can’t read it — because they were never offered that opportunity to learn,” Piña continued. “Also, I feel like, culturally, they don’t know too much about these issues.”

Piña said currently only one air quality monitor is located in Guadalupe, but the grant will allow the addition of five more, which may be set up near schools and the former Boys and Girls Club at LeRoy Park.

CEC partner Blue Tomorrow will lead technical air monitoring for the project and support community engagement activities.

Price said CEC will use the funds to support community-scale air quality monitoring, bilingual education and community engagement in Guadalupe and adjoining areas.

“Clean air is a fundamental right,” said Alhan Diaz-Correa, climate justice associate at the Community Environmental Council. “Yet air pollution disproportionately impacts those who have been marginalized and have less access to the resources and institutional support needed to build more resilient communities. This project seeks to change that.”

Price said the goal of the project, which was planned using information provided by farmworkers and other residents in the project area, is to create a greater awareness of local air quality and its impacts, ultimately reducing the community’s exposure to air pollution, wildfire smoke and pesticides.

“I think it will introduce people to this issue,” Piña said. “Our volunteers advocate for a lot of social issues, like climate change, and air pollution is a part of climate change.

“Knowing what they’re detecting [at the new monitors] will be giving people their ability to advocate for themselves.”