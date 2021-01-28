You have permission to edit this article.
Grants available to help some northern Santa Barbara County tenants pay rent
Grants of up to $5,000 are available to help pay the rent for qualified tenants living in the cities of Solvang, Buellton and Guadalupe as well as the unincorporated communities of Burton Mesa, Casmalia, Cuyama, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Orcutt, Santa Ynez and Vandenberg Village.

The grants are being offered through a partnership between Santa Barbara County and United Way of Santa Barbara County to tenants who meet specific eligibility requirements, a United Way spokeswoman said.

A total of $890,000 is available from Community Development Block Grant funds provided through the county.

Families must fall below certain income thresholds and show they have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals and families approved for the grants can receive up to $5,000 over three months, with payments going directly to their landlords to assure the money is used for rent, the spokeswoman said.

Those living in unincorporated areas of the county should check the eligibility of their addresses using the United Way map at www.unitedwaysb.org, where applications can be submitted and other grants to help those affected by COVID-19 are listed.

