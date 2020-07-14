Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot

A vacant lot in downtown Lompoc has been cleaned and renovated by a neighboring cannabis business, which is looking to transform the space into an Old Town gathering spot.

Leaders at Elevate Lompoc, a cannabis dispensary at 118 South H St., marked their store’s one-year anniversary by working out an agreement last month that will allow the dispensary to use the small lot immediately to the south for a wide range of events and promotions. When not in use by the dispensary, the new-look pocket park will be open to the public as a community garden, or simply as a green space for relaxation.

Rob McKee, the dispensary’s regional sales manager, said the motivation to refurbish the lot — which was done at Elevate Lompoc’s expense — was borne from a desire to “promote the community coming together, and to promote knowledge about cannabis.”

“Lompoc’s been awesome,” he said, noting his shop’s desire to help boost the entire Old Town business community. “Honestly, it’s a great community.”

The management at Elevate Lompoc has some lofty ideas for the space, which is bordered by the Greenhouse Collective, another dispensary, to its south.