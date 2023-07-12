The James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund buyers' coalition is once again providing support for 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors at the 2023 Santa Barbara County Fair.

Over 277 exhibitors applied to be part of this year's program, according to Renli Pope, the development coordinator for JWBYLF.

The program aims to “bring back as many community buyers into the auction process."

In order for kids to apply to the program they are required to reach out to multiple community members via mail sharing their livestock story and explaining their project.

“We’re hoping by sending out those letters into the community they’re bringing in new buyers who have never had the experience at the Santa Barbara County Fair and that’s stimulating our auction efforts,” said Pope.

The buyers' coalition will be attending the county fair on Saturday for the livestock auction. Last year, the coalition purchased over 100 animals across both the Santa Barbara County Fair and Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. That led to a total of 40,000 pounds of meat donated to community nonprofits, according to Pope.

Pope says last year was a major success and the group hopes to top that this year.

Some of the recipients were Saint Patrick’s Church in Arroyo Grande, New Life Church in Pismo Beach, the People's Kitchen and the largest donation was made to Meals That Connect.

“It’s really positive these kids work really hard and some of them have had these animals for 10 months — almost a year. It’s just nice to see them back, especially after COVID,” said Pope. “It makes us feel so good to be able to support the families that are here doing this and to support the community by donating the meat back into the community as well.”

The buyers' coalition helps support exhibitors in a financial matter by potentially buying their animal, rewarding them for their efforts and bringing more people to the live auctions.

Purchases of livestock will be made through the buyers' coalition fund. Donations to the coalition fund are open until the auction this Saturday.

“We want to bring people in so they see these kids, see how hard they’re working — their efforts, what they are doing and how it’s affecting the family with the added benefit of auction support,” said Pope. "If they do not have someone there that supports them then we will bid on as many of these as we can.”

Next year, the Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund will no longer be associated with the coalition, according to Pope. The group will be renaming its efforts to be known as "Kids Feeding our Community" and plan on returning to the county fair next year under the new name.

“James Brabeck was the CEO of Farm Supply for many years and in his retirement he started this nonprofit and during the pandemic we were able to link our idea with his nonprofit to help us get that tax deduction status and we’ve kind of grown to this buyers' coalition,” said Pope.

This is the second year the coalition has participated at the county fair livestock auction and its fourth year since its inception. Pope says it started during the pandemic up in Paso Robles at the Mid-State Fair as a community rallying around kids who did not have a place to sell their fair animals.

“There was no fair, processing was at a standstill and they went through and got fundraising and joined up with the JWBYLF for its nonprofit status and we were able to provide donors with tax deductible donations and also help these kids.”

According to Pope, the group is growing, but will not be “supporting the Mid-State Fair this year’ due to having a small crew, but it hopes to be back next year.

“We’re trying to restore community involvement in our youth livestock exhibit shows. This is the 130th year of the Santa Barbara County Fair and a lot of these kids that are here are fourth- and fifth-generation exhibitors,” said Pope.

“This started as a livestock show. It's morphed over the years into a fair, it’s more of a commercial aspect, but we are really proud to be able to support these families who are putting a lot of time, effort and financial expenses as well into this so it’s great.”

To learn more about the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund “Buyers’ Coalition” and to donate visit https://jwbylf.org/