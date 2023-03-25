Growing frequency of commercial launches prompts change in Jalama Beach park evacuations

Jalama Beach County Park visitors enjoyed oceanfront seats for Friday’s Vandenberg Space Force Base launch after Santa Barbara County officials called quits on evacuating the park for every commercial launch.
“Our job is to really provide public access, and when it is considerably curtailed by an uptick in the number of launches, that becomes concerning to us,” said Jeff Lindgren, Santa Barbara County assistant director, community service-parks division.
He added the park does expect to continue evacuating, “unless we’re strung along.” The March 17 launch for example, originally scheduled for March 13, was delayed four times due to weather and other factors.
The county and base officials have regularly renewed agreements which see the park evacuated for launches since the early 1990s.
“What we want to achieve in working with Vandenberg is to redefine the terms of when we need to evacuate, instead of following some agreement drafted in 1992 with pretty soft language and when there were half a dozen launches per year,” Lindgren said.
The midday SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket event was the eighth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, and one in an increasing number of VSFB launches impacting park visitors, staff and concessionaire Jalama Beach Store & Grill.
“What happens for us is, every time there’s a launch scheduled, we announce an evacuation is required. It makes it uncomfortable and uneasy for visitors when you don’t know if you get to stay or if you’re just going to have to leave every day because of the possibility of a launch. It starts to get pretty traumatic,” Lindgren said.
Evacuations affect many
“It is a big deal because it affects everything. Like this week and last week some people left early because: why stay,” Linda George said.
She co-owns Jalama Beach Store with her father, Don Eittreim, who has operated the business on the beach for 44 years.
“There have been people who leave because they’re supposed to evacuate at 1 in the morning, then they may or may not actually launch. It’s confusing and frustrating,” George said.
In 2022, Vandenberg recorded its busiest year in more than a quarter century with 19 launches. At their State of Vandenberg Space Force Base address earlier this month, base officials announced plans for more than 30 launches in 2023, and more than 40 expected in 2024.
Lindgren said launches, scrubs and reschedules closed the park 20 days in the first quarter of 2023.
“In some cases, like this launch, we’ve had four reschedules. We’ve had other launches reschedule seven or eight times,” Lindgren said.
Hard on campers
The last-minute decision came as a relief to campers, who faced the uncertainty of potential evacuation clouded by the variability of launch schedules. Park visitors last week were initially told they’d likely have to leave Wednesday. That notice moved to Thursday, then Friday before the county announced midday Thursday there would be no evacuation.
A park employee visited each site midday Thursday to make the announcement.
“It’s the change of schedule that’s the problem. You go day after day not knowing whether you can stay or not,” said Grace Brunsell, of Thousand Oaks.
She and her husband, Bob Brunsell, took in the clear view of the March 17 launch and the rocket’s delayed deep rumble from the beachside sites they shared with extended family.
“When you have to reserve six months in advance at midnight to get a spot, that’s a lot of preparing just to be told you just have to leave, or maybe not. The last few days, I’ve been checking the website constantly. It’s a pain to leave,” Grace said.
The Brunsells, like some other campers on hand for the surprise change-up last week, have experienced the evacuations for previous launches.
“We usually get pushed down the road. My feeling has been, hey, let me sign a waiver. I’d rather stay here. It takes the day, that’s the problem. For people in motorhomes who don’t have cars, you’re going to have to pack it all up to go. You might as well just leave,” Bob said.
James Hayes, of Silver Lake, had considered making a run home Friday to pick up a part for his trailer while the park was closed, but with the scrubs and reschedules pushing the potential evacuation forward day after day he was concerned he might not be able to get back in.
“Letting us stay has altered my plans dramatically. When they keep scrubbing day after day after day, it’s really annoying and inconvenient,” he said.
Economics suffer too
That’s a problem for the park and the store.
“What happens for us is: every time there’s a launch scheduled we announce an evacuation is required, and if rescheduled, we end up canceling that evacuation. But by then, our people have made other plans,” Lindgren said.
When they leave the park, that also leaves Jalama Beach Store and Grill without a customer base.
“Last launch we had four days of evacuations when they kept delaying. One day we didn’t find out it was scrubbed until after 2, so the employees were paid their full day to not be here. You lose money because people cancel camping, and when they evacuate it’s people not coming in to use the store,” George said.
The forced closures are compounded by other events, such as a sinkhole along Jalama Beach Road that closed the park, and restaurant, for 18 days.
“If we have to shut down for the day for any reason, the costs go on with utilities and the employees. We’re still paying them,” Eittreim said.
And store staff sees campers’ frustration firsthand.
“If they don’t go and scrub it and change it to the next day, people are told they have to leave for another day of their vacation. They get mad. They come see us, but we have nothing to do with it,” George said.
Launch trajectories, and such
Lindgren said the county’s discussion with Vandenberg has touched on commercial launches potentially covering lost county revenue, but safety and public access remain the chief concerns.
“We’ve been kind of blindly just been signing the new agreement every three to five years,” Lindgren said.
The latest discussion has included potentially extending the length of the agreement, and more clearly defining the conditions under which the park needs to be evacuated.
“Is the launch trajectory such that there may be a concern at Jalama Beach. Have there been changes to space vehicle technology since the ’90s that wouldn’t require evacuation? What are the conditions of the various types of launches, and are the changes in fuel and technology such that the concerns are diminished,” Lindgren asked.
Jalama denizens said they weren’t concerned about launch-related safety issues, however.
Eittreim was working the store on April 18, 1986 when a Titan 34D launch failed. Fumes from the explosion washed over the area while campers and staff were quickly evacuated.
“Being here during a launch is safer than driving the 405,” Eittreim said.
Vandenberg did not respond to a request for comment.