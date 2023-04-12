Reinventing the wine tasting experience to be both sophisticated and kid friendly, a new women-owned business called Guadalupe Social Club offers a selection of affordable high quality local wines, beers and food in the historic downtown corridor of Guadalupe.

Guadalupe Social Club co-founders Brooks Van Wingerden and Lexie Bell, both mothers with three children each of their own, wanted to create a Central Coast destination that showcases the best of the region in a classy, yet relaxed atmosphere.

Wingerden says the inspiration to make the business a reality became stronger in the last couple years because of the way Covid changed how people go wine tasting, making most people go through a very restricted reservation system.

“They (wineries) charged a lot of money for wine tasting, you had to make these advanced reservations, you had to pay per person that came, whether they were drinking or not,” said Wingerden.“So, for someone like me, I have three young kids, my husband and I love wine, but there really wasn’t anywhere to go anymore where we can just show up and the kids would run around in the lawn and we can drink wine.”

Wingerden says after a trip she and Lexi took to Nashville, they went to a venue that opened their eyes to the possibility of bringing that space to Guadalupe.

“They had all these games and it was a place where you would just go and hang out and they had different events,” said Wingerden. “They would host events and rent the space out for events and we really like that concept. It was this place where you can kind of come, have connections and meet new people and bring existing friends.”

According to Wingerden, Bell is the inspiration behind the entire look and feel of the space. Bell pays tribute to the historic elements of the 100-year-old building while modernizing with pops of color, geometric wooden wall installations, vibrant wallpapers and cozy seating areas throughout the space.

The interior opens up to a breathtaking 1,500-square foot patio with ample lounge seating and boasts views of the dunes on the horizon. The half-acre enclosed back garden features a bocce ball court, sand box, life-sized chess board and other games.

Wingerden says the response to the wine and beer bar from the community has been positive.

“We had a group of ladies that came in every day for three days in a row,” said Wingerden. “We've only been officially open for about a month and the social media response, the community response, it's all just been very very positive.”

Wingerden has been in the wine industry for over a decade and she wanted a home for the brands that she had created through Margerum Wine Company, where she has worked for the last 13 years, and it all came together.

Doug Margerum, the owner/director of Winemaking for Margerum Wine Company, was a recent nominee for Wine Enthusiast’s Winemaker of the year, and has a notable reputation as one of the pioneers of the Santa Barbara County wine industry.

Wingerden says they currently feature an assortment of labels from their sister brand Margerum Wine Company and their own private label, Guadalupe Social Club.

Recent wine additions are by Eric Johnson, winemaker for Talley Vineyards. His brand, Ann Albert, will be featured as well as opportunities for other small projects from local winemakers who don’t have tasting rooms to have their wine enjoyed by locals.

The menu was created by manager Tony McMillin, who was one of Wingerden’s first employees at Margerum Wine Company. McMillin brings years of restaurant and bar experience to the team, having worked for breweries and wineries. Some popular menu items include charcuterie boards, flatbread pizzas, salads and paninis.

Wingerden says the business is really just a space that is safe and fun and is doing a new twist on the wine tasting experience in Guadalupe, which is “an area that literally has a ton of potential.”

“I feel like Guadalupe’s on the edge of really starting to expand and the city has been very supportive of our business, which we very much appreciate and we’re just really happy to be part of the community and hopefully attract more new business to that downtown corridor,” said Wingerden.

Business hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Also every Thursday is all day $7 glass of wine specials and Talley Farm Box Pickup with specials featuring the weekly farm box items. Guadalupe Social Club hosts a variety of social events every month. To see upcoming events visit https://shop.guadalupesocialclub.com/Wines/Events .