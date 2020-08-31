Hair salons, libraries, malls OK'd for modified reopening

Malls, hair salons, barber shops and libraries are now permitted to operate indoors at 25% capacity under a new health order released by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Monday.
The local order was released in response to state guidelines shared Friday, establishing a color-coded COVID-19 metric system to determine reopening stages for counties.
Santa Barbara County is now in the purple stage, which indicates continued widespread illness and limitations on sectors. However, certain sectors have been reclassified as lower-risk, permitting them to reopen with indoor operations.
The order is effective from 5 p.m. Monday through Sept. 29, unless otherwise extended or rescinded, according to the document.
Malls, hair salons and barber shops were permitted to reopen with indoor operations in June, but were instructed to close physical locations to customers once again just weeks later. In response, some hair services moved their business outside, along with some businesses in the Santa Maria Town Center.
In the past, hair salons and barber shops have been labeled under "personal care services" and grouped with tattoo parlors, nail salons, and estheticians. However, these other sectors are still instructed to remain closed, unless permitted by their licensing agency to operate outdoors.
While libraries have also been permitted to resume limited indoor operations over the past months, most libraries in the county such as the Santa Maria Public Library have stuck to curbside pick-up services and virtual events.
COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 84 new COVID-19 cases over the Aug. 29-30 weekend, with an additional 46 cases and one death as a result of the illness confirmed Monday.
Over the weekend, 42 cases were confirmed on Saturday followed by another 42 on Sunday, according to county data.
The individual who died was a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 30-49 who had underlying health conditions, according to the county Public Health Department.
This is the 50th death in Santa Maria and the 93rd death in the county.
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county is now 8,143, with 228 cases considered still active.
Santa Maria continues to hold the highest COVID-19 rates in the county, with 86 active cases and 3,564 confirmed thus far. Fifty individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, eight cases remain active out of 268 cases. Three individuals have died.
The city of Lompoc has 28 active cases out of 653 total cases. Eight deaths have been confirmed as a result of the illness.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, eight cases are considered active out of 118 confirmed cases. Two individuals have died.
There continue to be no active cases at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,019 cases have been confirmed and three individuals have died in connection with the virus.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
Neighboring San Luis Obispo County confirmed an additional 80 cases over the Aug. 29-30 weekend, followed by 19 additional cases on Monday.
The number of cases in the county is now 2,981, with 420 cases still active, according to county data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department also reduced its COVID-19 death count from 21 to 20 on Monday. The change was made after COVID-19 was not found to be an underlying cause of death for a case reported in July, according to the department.
In an outbreak at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 265 cases have been confirmed by the county.
However, public health officials have warned that the county's numbers will not always match the data of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), which shares COVID-19 data for state correctional facilities.
On its website, the CDCR reported 271 cases as of Monday, slightly off from the county's number.
Neither the county or the CDCR have confirmed any inmate deaths in connection with the illness as of Monday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
