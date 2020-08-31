Hair salons, libraries, malls OK'd for modified reopening

Malls, hair salons, barber shops and libraries are now permitted to operate indoors at 25% capacity under a new health order released by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Monday.

The local order was released in response to state guidelines shared Friday, establishing a color-coded COVID-19 metric system to determine reopening stages for counties.

Santa Barbara County is now in the purple stage, which indicates continued widespread illness and limitations on sectors. However, certain sectors have been reclassified as lower-risk, permitting them to reopen with indoor operations.

The order is effective from 5 p.m. Monday through Sept. 29, unless otherwise extended or rescinded, according to the document.

Malls, hair salons and barber shops were permitted to reopen with indoor operations in June, but were instructed to close physical locations to customers once again just weeks later. In response, some hair services moved their business outside, along with some businesses in the Santa Maria Town Center.