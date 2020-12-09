Half of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 have no underlying conditions, data shows

Comorbidity data for Santa Barbara County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 indicates that nearly half of patients have no underlying conditions, while diabetes and obesity are the most common underlying conditions, health officials reported Tuesday.

In a report to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said that 922 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have occurred between March and October, with some individuals being hospitalized more than once.

Of these 922 hospitalizations, 45.4% of patients had no underlying conditions, Do-Reynoso said, while 33.2% had one underlying condition. Even smaller groups had two or three.

Do-Reynoso also detailed the most common types of underlying conditions in patients.

"Of the 922 hospitalizations, diabetes was the most common comorbidity, accounting for 31% of hospitalizations, followed by obesity, accounting for 17.8% of hospitalizations," she said.

This data, which has not been available for the first eight months of the pandemic, was gathered with help from hospitals in Santa Barbara County, including Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

"I have to say that that this was a herculean effort, and I want to appreciate our hospital partners. I believe this is really good data that we couldn’t find on a lot of other neighboring counties’ websites," Do-Reynoso said.

Cottage Hospital will be providing further data regarding hospitalizations in their daily COVID-19 reports by adding in data related to their ICU capacity.