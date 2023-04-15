A club at Allan Hancock College is made up of students who have been incarcerated or who have been impacted by incarceration.

That club, known as the Beyond Incarceration Greater Education (B.I.G.E.) Club, hosted its first speaker series event Friday at the Santa Maria campus. Friday's session was titled “We Are the Ones We’ve Been Waiting For."

The event was an opportunity to highlight Hancock students who are trying to change their lives, with an emphasis on how the power of education can transform them and improve community reentry.

According to Lynn Becerra-Valencia, the faculty club advisor, the B.I.G.E. Club has been around since fall of 2016 and the college has very "vibrant, innovative and driven" students who are continuing to lead the club.

“As the saying goes, we are who we’ve been waiting for,” said Becerra-Valencia. "Students really centering the stories of their backgrounds of incarceration, or being impacted by incarceration, is really why we are here, to break down stigmas and stereotypes.

"To walk the walk and create a home away from home.”

Amongst the crowd of attendees was faculty, staff, various community partners and also a few students from juvenile hall who were able to hear from speakers intent on motivating them to fight for a future of education and opportunity.

Andrew Del Rio, the president of the club, said this is his third year since he’s been out of prison and furthering his education was the best decision of his life.

"I'm glad that everyone showed up, especially to the youth,” said Del Rio. “Youth is the most important, not just in our community, but in general. So hopefully you get a little bit out of today and we plant those seeds and just get more people to come attend college and get involved with the B.I.G.E. club.”

Russbell Valle Davila, another club member, shared his story of growing up without parents. Valle Davila said he was left on his own by the age of 4 and his aunt took him in. Valle Davila told his aunt, who was in attendance Friday, that he loves her and is thankful for her support.

Valle Davila said he grew wanting “to bang in the hood." During his freshman year of high school, he was then diagnosed with Leukemia.

“It was devastating, although I was going through cancer treatment I was coping with it behaviorally,” said Valle Davila. “I was misusing medications, I was seeking validation from the hood and I was just doing all this BS that wouldn't have gotten me nowhere if I wouldn't have met the B.I.G.E Club today.”

Valle Davila says he was formerly incarcerated as well.

“I remember being there a month and being released on house arrest,” he said.

After two months of house arrest, he made a commitment to himself: “I will graduate high school and reach my full potential, become someone and that's what I am truly doing right now. I’m just grateful to have the B.I.G.E. Club in my life.”

Arturo “Cheech'' Raygoza, the club's founder, shared his educational journey of being a first-generation, low-income student that turned his life around from incarceration. Raygoza transferred to UC Berkeley where he's a current student with various degrees and a new outlook on life.

“This is for all the homeboys and homegirls out here, for the formerly incarcerated, the socially impacted, people that thought this could never be possible,” said Raygoza. “Never in a million years did I think I'd be at UC Berkeley.”

Martin Leyva, the program coordinator of Project Rebound at Cal State San Marcos and an adjunct professor at Palomar College, shared his story.

"We can change our neighborhoods, our communities and we have an obligation to change that,” Leyva said.

“Those of us closest to the problem, we are what’s closest to the solution,” said Leyva. “Those of us who understand the body of life, those of us who understand the gangs, the family, the trauma who were living in it can actually solve the problem.”

Leyva is a formerly incarcerated professor who says he always tells his students that books and institutions are important, degrees are very important but they mean nothing compared to the lived experience students have. He reminds students if they put in the work and get these degrees, they can go into their communities and make change, but if they are not actively changing their "heart, mind and soul at the same time" and they continue to collude with these systems, it will negatively impact their journey.

“The lived experience we have is more important in our neighborhood because our neighborhood allows us in. We’re insiders and we can never let that go,” said Leyva. “We understand the walk, the talk, we understand the dress code, we understand everything about our neighborhoods.

"The only responsibility we have is to no longer hurt our neighborhoods, hurt our families and change dynamics.”

The club's mission says members are connected by their backgrounds and united in their "aspirations to support one another" at school.

They hold bi-Weekly meetings geared towards breaking the stigma connected to being formerly incarcerated while offering peer support, mentoring and connections to campus resources.

Meetings are open to all Hancock College students, including those who have experienced incarceration, those who have been impacted by the incarceration of someone else, or those who would ally with the members.

The club also looks for opportunities to serve the larger Santa Maria community.

More information on the club can be found at https://www.hancockcollege.edu/risingscholars/bige.php?locale=en\

