The Allan Hancock College Foundation awarded 446 scholarships totaling $525,000 to 293 Hancock students this year.

“We expanded the ceremony to two nights this year so even more people could gather and celebrate these students," said Jon Hooten, executive director of college advancement and the Foundation.

The awards were handed out on May 24-25 at the school's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium ahead of the May 26 graduation.

Hancock class of 2023 graduate Katherine Goldstein received the Marian Hancock Scholarship. Named in honor of the late wife of Captain G. Allan Hancock, the $10,000 scholarship is awarded to one outstanding student each year who exemplifies "service to the school, scholastic achievement and personal conduct."

Goldstein is the 59th student to win the Marian Hancock Scholarship since 1967.

Goldstein graduated from Hancock with an associate degree in agricultural plant science. A local student who returned to Hancock after a number of years to finish her degree, Goldstein said she was inspired by her love of gardening and agriculture to pursue a four-year degree.

"When I first started at Hancock my primary goal was to finish my degree after years of starting and stopping community college,” said Goldstein. “I had no idea my experience at this school would be so transformative and expansive. It led me to where I am now.”

Hancock alumnus and 2021 Marian Scholarship winner Rafael Valdovinos, Jr. gave the keynote address at the awards.

Valdovinos, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts, shared his inspiring story with attendees and offered advice to this year’s scholarship recipients.

“When I received a scholarship, it affirmed that I am of value and that I am enough. That I am worthy of someone else’s investment,” said Valdovinos. “For those of you who have received a scholarship, remember to pay that back by investing in your peers, investing in your community and giving back what has been so freely given to you.”

A scholarship committee comprised of 15 Hancock faculty, staff and foundation board members chose this year’s recipients from nearly 600 applications. The Allan Hancock College Foundation has been a resource for thousands of Allan Hancock College students since 1977.

To learn more about the AHC Foundation, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/foundation.