Allan Hancock College students and community members are being given another chance to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine with a series of clinics that began Thursday.
As incoming students participated in the Hancock Hello orientation program on Thursday, they were also invited to receive a vaccine at two sites: one clinic run by the Satna Barbara County Public Health Department, and another organized in partnership with Walmart through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
The Walmart clinic is a two-day event that will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hancock students who receive the vaccine are eligible to receive a $250 gift card, providing further incentive to help keep the campus safe. Students need to provide proof of full vaccination and be enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester to receive the gift card.
“Vaccines are a safe and effective way of preventing the COVID-19 virus,” Hancock Associated Student Body President Marcela Viveros said in a video message to the campus community. “We are looking forward to a safe and healthy fall, and on behalf of the student body government, I encourage you to get the vaccine today.”
