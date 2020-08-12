Hancock College honors 300 Class of 2020 graduates with drive-through commencement

After two months of waiting and planning, graduates from Allan Hancock College's Class of 2020 finally received their diplomas Wednesday during a drive-through commencement ceremony, with a backdrop of cheers from family members and college staff.

The 332 graduates participated in the livestream ceremony from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with cars entering the campus on West College Drive and following a winding route towards the stage, set up on a lawn bordering Bradley Road.

Graduates then exited their decorated cars and crossed the stage to receive their diploma from college President Kevin G. Walthers and take photos.

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing this spring, Hancock students opted to delay their June commencement rather than have a purely virtual ceremony, holding out for the chance to walk the stage with their families present.

For many students, it was worth the wait.

Raymond Pacheco gave his daughter Ari a huge hug after she crossed the stage, with other family members also crowding around to give their congratulations.