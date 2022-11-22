The CARE Turkey Giveaway continued for the 14th year in a row on Tuesday as the Hancock College program provided students who are single parents with a turkey and other Thanksgiving meal items free of charge.

“It's really great that we do this event every year,” said Alex Reynolds, the program coordinator for the CARE Program. “This year we are serving 74 families which is 250 total people in those families. We’re providing food for them”.

The families stopped by CARE’s Turkey Event booth outside the college’s Santa Maria campus.

The Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education (CARE) is a state-funded program for single parents attending Hancock. The program provides support services such as tutoring, academic counseling, computer access and a play area for students' children. This year, the turkey giveaway was expanded beyond students in the CARE program, and also included students in Hancock’s EOPS, NextUp, CalWORKs, Rising Scholars, Guardian Scholars, AIM to Dream, CAN/TRIO, Veterans, LAP, Noncredit Counseling and Basic Needs programs.

Every year since 2008, the Hancock community donates funds to provide these meals to single-parent students in the college’s supportive services programs.

For some students, life can have unexpected twists and turns around the holidays such as for student Savannah Sanchez, who was able to pick up a turkey and meal fixings Tuesday.

“I’m very thankful," Sanchez said. “Programs like this are really nice, especially around the holidays. Money comes and goes when you least expect it. For example, I had to come in my mom's car today because my car got totaled."

Students were able pre-register for the turkey drive event. This way the CARE program was able to make sure they had the right amount of food for everyone that drove by to pick up the uncooked thanksgiving dinner. Times for pick up were from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing all students a window of time to pick up the food items.

“I’m super grateful, it makes it a lot easier to provide a meal for my son,” said student Blanca Medina. “The program is awesome. I'm really thankful for it, it helps me with books and other necessities."

The money to purchase the meals was donated by college staff, faculty, and administrators. The turkeys and food were provided by Spencer’s Fresh Market.

“This would not be possible without the Hancock college community getting together and donating funds towards this event,” said Reynolds. “We raised about $5,000 this year, which was just enough to cover, considering the cost of inflation”.

The CARE staff annually looks forward to the event and considers it a great way to start the holiday season. Staff was seen helping load people's cars with the Thanksgiving fixings. The bags included stuffing, green beans, potatoes, gravy, butter, pumpkin pie, a whole turkey and a few more food items.