While spring classes began Monday at Hancock College, registration will remain open to students to enroll in both credit and noncredit classes, according to school officials.
Class formats include in person, live online, and “room and Zoom” hybrid classes to help students achieve their goals of graduating, transferring to a four-year university or entering the workforce.
In addition, students taking 12 credits or more can qualify for Hancock’s Promise Plus program, which is designed to cover the cost of tuition for spring 2022 and the 2022-23 academic year. The program is available to any first-time, continuing, returning, transfer and even international students — regardless of residency, officials said.
“The college is excited to continue offering our students a quality education and the support they need to meet their goals this spring,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers.
Other available services include financial aid, free tutoring, free academic counseling, free textbooks for classes, free food, free bus passes and more.
“We encourage any community member who wants to pursue an education at Hancock to register for classes and know that we are here to help them succeed,” Walthers added.
Prospective students can view available courses, apply and register for spring courses at www.hancockcollege.edu/spring.
For updates on the college’s COVID-19 protocols and resources, go to www.hancockcollege.edu/covid or call 805-922-6966.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.