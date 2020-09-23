Hancock College kicks off centennial celebration with time capsule opening

In recognition of Allan Hancock College's 100 years of educational service to the community, administrators kicked off a monthslong celebration of the college's history Wednesday by opening a time capsule from 1995.
The 10:30 a.m. ceremony, which took place at Marian Theater on the college's Santa Maria campus, was shared virtually on Hancock's website along with archives and photos about the college's history.
Inside the capsule, which will remain on display on campus, were various artifacts meant to capture the moment in time on campus — photos of staff and students, newspapers about the yet-to-be Lompoc Valley Center, badges from the college's law enforcement program, brochures for various clubs and programs, and a promotional VHS tape.
Along with opening the 25-year-old capsule, a panel of speakers including Hancock President and Superintendent Kevin G. Walthers, former President Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, history professor Roger Hall and 1995 Associated Student Body Government President Daryl Christensen reflected on memories from 25 years ago.
Lewellen, who served as college president from 1992 to 2004, said that in 1995 she never expected the college would reach its current population of 20,000 students. She also reflected on improvements made to the college since her tenure.
"Every year I need to be reminded of the important work we do," she said. "When I came, there was no Lompoc Valley Center, so that was a major accomplishment."
She also noted the technological advances made at the college, such as fundraising to provide each teacher with their own computer, and increasing community involvement in the Allan Hancock College Foundation.
Memories also were shared from a student perspective, with alumnus and 1995 Associated Student Body Government President Daryl Christensen speaking about some of the biggest issues facing the student government during his time.
At the top of his list was the focus on the remodeling of the Student Center, which was finally expanded to include a cafe, coffee bar and bookstore in 2002, along with student engagement on campus.
"We were trying to figure out how to get the students involved. When we left we had like 50 or 60 people involved in student government, when before it was more like 12. We really got the campus together," he said.
Hancock history professor Roger Hall spoke to the ongoing legacy of community support that he associates with the campus, and his hopes for future students.
"The college is about people, and I always think the part of the name that is most important is the 'community' college. It’s really about engaging students in the process of learning," he said. "I would hope we will bring in more and more people who are on the fringe of education. I look forward to the next 25 years."
Walthers said there may be other time capsules created for future students and staff to open.
"We’re talking about the idea of making several that can be opened ... every 25 years," Walthers said.
The Allan Hancock College Centennial Celebration will continue in the coming months through festivities and multimedia events such as podcasts and videos, with more information available at hancockcollege.edu/100/index.php
Photos of all the items contained in the 1995 capsule are available at hancockcollege.edu/100/gallery.php.
