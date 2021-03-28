Hancock College to continue celebration of 100-year history with May event

In recognition of Allan Hancock College's 100-year anniversary, the college is inviting community members to a Centennial Celebration event in May.

The virtual event on May 22 will feature music, videos and historical photos recognizing the college's past and current accomplishments, all leading to its education of over 10,000 students per year and contribution of over $500 million to the local economy.

“We wish we could celebrate this milestone and toast our history in person,” said Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten. “The online format, however, will allow even more of the community to join the fun and enjoy the unique program we’re putting together.”

The spring celebration is a continuation of centennial festivities from the fall, in which officials opened a time capsule left by the Class of 1995 and reflected on the college's history with alumni and former administrators.

Continuing the celebration, Hancock launched a new podcast, "Hancock Conversations," in January, which features conversations with students, community members, staff, faculty and administrators who are making a difference.