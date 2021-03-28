You are the owner of this article.
Hancock College to continue celebration of 100-year history with May event
Hancock College to continue celebration of 100-year history with May event

In recognition of Allan Hancock College's 100-year anniversary, the college is inviting community members to a Centennial Celebration event in May.

The virtual event on May 22 will feature music, videos and historical photos recognizing the college's past and current accomplishments, all leading to its education of over 10,000 students per year and contribution of over $500 million to the local economy.  

“We wish we could celebrate this milestone and toast our history in person,” said Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten. “The online format, however, will allow even more of the community to join the fun and enjoy the unique program we’re putting together.” 

The spring celebration is a continuation of centennial festivities from the fall, in which officials opened a time capsule left by the Class of 1995 and reflected on the college's history with alumni and former administrators.

Continuing the celebration, Hancock launched a new podcast, "Hancock Conversations," in January, which features conversations with students, community members, staff, faculty and administrators who are making a difference.

Episodes of the podcast are available on Spotify and via Apple Podcasts, and through the college website at hancockcollege.edu/podcast

While access to the May 22 event is free, community members still are required to register for tickets beforehand on Hancock's website at www.hancockcollege.edu/100.

Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for the Centennial Class of Distinguished Alumni. During the celebration, 100 chosen alumni will be honored with the designation, said college spokesman Chris McGuinness.

Alumni nominations can be made through Hancock's website at www.hancockcollege.edu/100.

McDonald's will be the presenting sponsor for the event, according to McGuinness, with sponsorships from individuals and local businesses also helping to make the event cost-free for the community.

The Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record, ­­­­and Santa Ynez Valley News are a media sponsor for the celebration.

Those interested in being a sponsor for the event can find more information about sponsorship opportunities on the Centennial Celebration website.

According to McGuinness, sponsorship proceeds will go toward the Hancock Promise fund, which guarantees a cost-free first year at Hancock to all local high school graduates. 

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

