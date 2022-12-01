Allan Hancock College’s dance program will present its annual Dimensions in Dance performance at the school's winery on the Santa Maria campus Friday.

The facility has been transformed into an outdoor performance experience and, due to weather complications, the dynamic show's details have been changed. There will be two shows Friday, with the first at 5:30 p.m. and second show at 7. On Saturday, there's a scheduled 7 p.m. show that could get canceled if it rains.

The production is for students, by students, but Sydney Sorenson, the director of the production and a professor of dance at the college, says the show has something for everyone.

“The students have worked very hard and they’re so passionate about their individual projects," Sorenson said. "We invite anyone out from the community because this is about building community."

Tickets for the public are $10 at the door. Hancock students can get tickets for $5 with a valid student ID. The winery is located in Building O in room 211.

This year’s Dimensions in Dance production is a site-specific and interdisciplinary performance, with elements created by students in Hancock’s dance, music, fashion, film, multimedia arts, theater arts and culinary programs.

The result is a highly creative and collaborative event showcasing the talent and creativity of Hancock’s students. The number of performers in the production is about 50, but the amount of people who made the production possible goes way beyond that.

Dimensions in Dance aims to provide collaborative experiences for students at Allan Hancock College by exposing them to practices in other arts-related disciplines and is centered around the idea of “community” and what it means to build a community at Hancock College.

Kristina Melsheimer, who's on staff at Hancock's PCPA theater, choreographed a trio that touches on the challenges that collaboration can help overcome.

"We were given the theme of community and the first thing I thought of was how sometimes in a group of three someone could be on the outskirts," Melsheimer said. "In a trio, it seems like there’s always going to be someone that doesn’t fit in, so it tells the story of that relationship dynamic."

Sorenson shares that students appreciate having the opportunity to not only work with dancers, but also to work with other artists and learn from that experience and how to collaborate.

“The production is centered around building community on campus,” Sorenson said. “It gives students opportunities to work together after a pandemic where they didn’t get to work together and they weren’t on campus. I wanted to build that rapport and really have an environment where they could socialize and work together."

The areas of interest collaborating on this project are Creative Arts and Food, Fashion and Fitness. Students in the dance program are paired with music students to create compositions for choreography covering tracks, vocal performances and live music.

The production has been in the works all semester and students are excited to show the community the power behind collaboration, including choir member Luke DePew, who shared that since becoming a student at Hancock his singing has improved through the constructive criticism of professor Nichole Dechaine.

“It’s cool because I get to be a part of something and I may not know all the details, but I do my part and something awesome happens,” said DePew.

In the past, Sorenson said typical productions take about eight weeks, but considering the content and collaborative efforts implemented in the show, the project took 16 weeks.

A few students have multiple appearances in the show, such as Joel Wadlow, who dances and also choreographed a piece. Wadlow will also sing towards the end.

“I encourage everyone to come see the show, it’s really fun and really beautiful," Wadlow said. "We’ve all worked very hard. A whole lot of different people are here choreographing and coming up with creative ideas."

Fashion Design students have developed new costumes for the dancers, using elements from existing collections and implementing unique designs. The costumes were described as elegant, bold and creative, matching the themes of each performance.

Running down the list of departments that are involved in the production showcases the connections that were made solely over the course of one semester. This show aims to build a sense of community throughout the whole academic experience for all Hancock students.

An art student created the design for the official show poster and stagecraft, a group from Theater Arts built the props for the set.

Dance students were invited to pair with students in the Media Arts program to create visual content projected during the concert. Film students have helped to create a video that will be projected during one of the media projects.

Culinary Arts students have developed a menu and prepared the food for light hor d’oeuvres included with purchase of a ticket for attendees at these performances. Also, wine is available for purchase by the glass.