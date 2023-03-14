Allan Hancock College is continuing its efforts to create a more sustainable campus by installing solar panel canopies above parking lots at the college’s Santa Maria campus.
The college partnered with San Francisco-based ForeFront Power to develop a 2.4 megawatt solar energy system that contains 6,000 solar panels installed across multiple parking canopies located in parking lots 1, 2, 4, 8 and 10. The solar panel canopies will not only provide valuable shade for students, parents, faculty, staff and other visitors to campus but are also expected to save $4 million in electricity costs over the 20-year lifespan of the solar energy system.
"This project represents a long-term investment for the college and yields a reduced carbon footprint for the campus by producing on-site sustainable electrical power. This is a win for both the environment and our community,” said Hancock Facilities Director Steve Marshall. “ForeFront Power has been a great partner on this project and we are excited to see construction on these solar canopies begin.”
Once in operation, the system will allow the college’s solar energy portfolio to generate more than 3.9 million kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable electricity for California’s electrical grid, which is enough to power the annual electricity use of 350 homes.
“We applaud Allan Hancock College for the sustainability leadership demonstrated by installing 2.4 megawatts of solar energy to power its facilities,” said ForeFront Power CEO Michael Smith. “ForeFront Power takes care of every aspect of solar energy solutions for our education partners like Hancock, giving them an alternative to expensive, unpredictable energy expenditures with guaranteed performance and low costs from solar energy.”
ForeFront Power is a leading North American developer of solar and energy storage solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers. Under the terms of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the college and the company, ForeFront Power will develop, own, and maintain the college’s solar energy portfolio. ForeFront Power will charge the college a fixed, below-market rate for electricity, which is locked in for the 20-year duration of the agreement. ForeFront Power will continue to operate and maintain the system at no cost to the college.
Hancock expects to complete installation of the solar panel canopies in the spring of 2024.