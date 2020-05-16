'Hanging in there': Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest presses on with 8 candidates vying for crown

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread cancellations of local events and celebrations, at least one longtime Lompoc tradition is set to persevere.

The 2020 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest is pushing on, despite the Lompoc Valley Festival Association’s decision last month to call off this summer’s Flower Festival. The eight young ladies vying for the queen’s crown have continued to fundraise during the health crisis, and contest organizers have tentatively scheduled a pair of public events to recognize the candidates.

The first of those public outings will be a small parade — consisting of the eight candidates riding, four apiece, on a pair of trailers carrying hay bales — along H Street and Ocean Avenue at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23. A coronation celebration, with another small parade, has also been tentatively scheduled for June 20, likely in the early afternoon, at Ryon Park.

Sue Beltran is serving as this year’s “queen mom,” a role through which she is tasked with coordinating many of the fundraisers and events surrounding the contest. Beltran, who has held the title more than 20 times in the past, acknowledged that this year’s contest is unlike any she’s ever experienced.