Buellton celebrated 30 years as an incorporated city on Feb. 1, marking a significant anniversary for the horse town that evolved into the "Gateway to the Santa Ynez Valley" and now welcomes over 1.5 million visitors each year.

The city, which was incorporated in 1992, operates under a formal government that includes a five-member City Council, a five-member Planning Commission, a five-member Parks and Recreation Commission and a city manager.

Prior to its incorporation, the small town that was established by rancher and businessman Rufus Thompson Buell in 1875 later gave way to a federal post office in 1920 and a number of businesses under the direction of Buell's wife's brother, William Budd.

One such business was a small store purchased by Anton and Juliette Andersen in 1924 named Andersen’s Electric Café, which became the predecessor of Pea Soup Andersen’s restaurant that helped put the city on the map.

Former mayor and unofficial Santa Ynez Valley historian, Judith Dale, in the bimonthly historical articles she writes, remembers humble times as a child growing up in Buellton in 1954 after her family moved from Anaheim to take up farm life. Dale's family grew produce, alfalfa and sunflower seeds and made their home in the building that now houses Buellton's Hitching Post 2 restaurant.

Three-term Mayor Holly Sierra, also Buellton's former postmaster of 12 years, said in her 24 years as a resident, she has witnessed major growth in town, both fiscally and developmentally, as the town is reportedly No. 1 in revenue generation per capita in Santa Barbara County.

Despite the economic upswing, Buellton has maintained its small-town feeling, Sierra said. "I love this town and the people that make it such a special place," she added.

Sierra recalled when the Chumash Administrative building in town was Federico’s restaurant and the Marriott was a Holiday Inn. And Crossroads at Buellton Village — located across from Albertsons and CVS — was just an empty lot.

Since then, Sierra has done her part to ensure Buellton remains prosperous as she ends her final term as mayor, and 14 years in total as a member of the City Council.

"During my tenure, our council has provided the community the Joint Use Gym by the Rec Center, PAWS dog park, Zaca Creek Golf course, Oak Park, the Botanic Gardens and the Willemsen property," she said, noting that steady development has resulted in a new school campus for the community, Oak Valley Elementary.

She said the council continues to work with the Urban Growth Boundary to keep development within city limits and keep the community fiscally sound.

"We’re working to turn our city into a green community by putting in solar panels to operate city functions and by putting solar lights on Industrial and Central Avenue," she said, adding that Buellton is currently looking to improve broadband access for businesses and homes.

City Manager Scott Wolfe, who moved to Buellton in 2019 from Thousand Oaks, may not have a long history with the town but very much considers it home.

"My family and I were immediately struck by the natural beauty of the area, but even more so by the palpable sense of community evident in fellow residents," Wolfe said. "It was very clear to us that we had made the right decision to move here, and Buellton immediately became 'home' to us."

Before accepting his position with the city, Wolfe said he discovered in his research "a century-old community that was relatively new to cityhood," and was inspired to be part of its evolution.

"[The city] was striving to revitalize a once-vibrant downtown area and to provide its residents and businesses with amenities to improve their overall quality of life," he said. "The potential for tremendous change was apparent. It was a position that many cities in California would envy."

Nearly three years later, Wolfe said, Buellton continues to thrive due to its diversified economy that led to financial stability, enabling the city to continue with little to no reduction through a pandemic which wreaked havoc on many other cities.

"Further, Buellton’s finances have allowed it to move quickly to seize opportunities, such as the purchase of the former Willemsen Property, to give the city flexibility in meeting the needs of its residents in an uncertain future," he said.

"Buellton has a lot to celebrate in its first 30 years, and even more to look forward to in the next 30. I am honored to be a part of the city through this exciting period in its history," Wolfe said.

Running the city The Buellton City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month in the Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246. Redevelopment Agency meetings are convened immediately following the council meeting adjournment. Planning Commission meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month in the same hearing room. Parks & Recreation Commission meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month in the same hearing room.

Buellton City Council decides fate of historic Willemsen property The historic Willemsen property once again will be inhabited after the Buellton City Council voted unanimously on June 24 to grant part of the…

Buellton Senior Center Meals on Wheels: A lifeline for seniors | Judith Dale The Santa Ynez Valley can be proud of how it takes care of its seniors. Four organizations have been established to help meet the needs of older citizens in our Valley: Atterdag Village (formerly Solvang Lutheran Home) established in 1953; Buellton Senior Center, established in 1977; Solvang Senior Center, established in 1978; and People Helping People, established in 1992.