Hawaii in the Lompoc Valley: Village resident celebrates 80th birthday with tropical surprise

Bill and Kathy Cady spent their honeymoon in Hawaii 32 years ago, and the island chain has held a special place in the Lompoc couple’s relationship ever since.

The Cadys have returned to the 50th state almost every year since that first trip together and started planning last year for a special visit this month to celebrate Bill's 80th birthday. When the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out those plans, the couple decided to settle for a quiet evening of relaxation over mai tai cocktails.

Their family and friends had other ideas.

Bill said he was left "flabbergasted" Monday after a few dozen of his friends joined together to deliver a slice of Hawaii to the Cady’s Vandenberg Village home.

The surprise celebration included a tarp on the Cady’s front lawn with beach sand, Hawaiian music, surfboards and tropical beverages. After Bill realized what was going on, a pair of young girls performed a hula dance routine as a parade of cars passed in front of his home to offer well-wishes and drop off cards.

“I don’t know who arranged all this, but it’s just unbelievable,” said Bill, who up until a few months ago thought he’d be spending the evening of May 18 at a luau on the famed Poipu Beach. “It’s hard to believe all these people came over here.”

Many of the attendees were fellow members of the Vandenberg Village Lions Club, of which Bill became a charter member in 1981. The Air Force veteran is also a member of the Lompoc Foursquare Church, as well as a longtime supporter and honorary board member of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.