Health officials urged to address vaccine gap between North, South counties

Santa Barbara County leaders are calling on the Public Health Department to double its efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in the North County and close the equity gap as a greater number of South County residents claim appointments.

Board of Supervisors members noted during their Tuesday meeting that the department's goal of vaccine equity is not being realized, with April 4 data indicating that 21% of South County residents have been fully vaccinated compared to 13.1% in the North County.

Despite targeted outreach in collaboration with community partners about inoculation opportunities, such as the current weeklong clinic at Hancock College in Santa Maria, various barriers are keeping the rate of vaccination low in the North County, said Board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.

"I think we’ve been better about outreach, but … we still have a long way to go, and I worry that as 16-plus [eligibility] is opened, that gap is only going to get wider. I think you’re gonna see more people from the south, who have been better at getting appointments, traveling north to get them," Nelson said.