Monterey County Superior Court has scheduled a hearing for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Department 4 to consider a request for a delay in sentencing Paul Flores on his murder conviction.
Flores, 45, was found guilty in October of first-degree murder in the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, who disappeared in 1996 but whose body has never been found.
He was the last person to see Smart alive when he walked her back to her dorm room while she was intoxicated following an off-campus party.
He was scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Dec. 9 in the Salinas Branch of Monterey Superior Court, but he has filed a motion to delay sentencing to a later date, said Norma Ramirez-Zapata, executive assistant and public relations liaison for the court.
Flores is facing 25 years to life in prison for his murder conviction.