Lompoc's animal shelter on Friday officially reopened to pets — and people — after nearly three years of closure due to a faltering volunteer program catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the shelter is not back to a full-service operation, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar said it's off to a great start.

"We're trying to pilot and figure out the benefit of this new program to the community, being open both afternoon and evening hours," she said. "So we figured, 'let's open and see what happens.'"

Pet owners and those interested in becoming one, can now access limited services at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Lompoc shelter on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some services offered on-site are lost pet reunification, foster pet support, microchipping, volunteer opportunities, license sales and renewals and pet adoption.

Though the infrastructure to house dogs long-term isn't up to snuff, comfortable indoor holding spaces are currently populated with rabbits and cats available for adoption.

Those interested in adopting can also access assistance at the Lompoc shelter where support personnel are on-hand and a centralized digital library of adoptable pets is showcased on the County's website that is accessible via on-site computers available for use by the public.

Potential adopters can peruse the adoptable pets library and make an appointment to visit the animal that is housed at either the Santa Barbara or Santa Maria shelter.

Aguilar said within a month officials should know whether or not the new program is useful to Lompoc residents.

"But I'm pretty sure it's going to work," she noted, "like 99% sure."

Shelter info The Lompoc Animal Shelter is open Friday through Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. offering limited services. The facility is located at 1501 West Central Ave. Those interested in volunteering can stop by the facility or contact the shelter at 805-737-7755. To access additional information and adoptable pets, visit countyofsb.org/415/Animal-Services

In fact, within hours of reopening on Friday, Aguilar said that a lost dog was brought to the facility and reunified with its owner in an hour, circumventing the Santa Maria shelter where lost pets found in Lompoc are driven to Santa Maria for eventual reunification that requires owners to make the drive north.

"If you lose or found a pet, you can easily find it here and can take them back home," Aguilar added.

The initial reopening is considered to be a Phase I initiative, with later plans to roll out Phase II that would bring the shelter back to full operations with help from local nonprofit Companion Animal Placement Assistance.

The local nonprofit, according to Aguilar, is fully invested in helping the shelter rebuild its kennel infrastructure for safely housing animals for adoptions.

The second phase, however, is dependent on a healthy volunteer program on which the facility relies.

"The sooner we can rebuild the volunteer program, the sooner we can [fully] reopen," she said, appealing to the public. "Help us get back to having pets here all the time."