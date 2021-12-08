The brightest comet of the year is visible in the sky this month. Its official designation is C/2021 A1, but its common name is Leonard, named after Greg Leonard, the astronomer who discovered it Jan. 3, 2021, exactly one year to the day before it would reach perihelion — the closest point it will get to the sun.

While it might be named after the guy who discovered it, in my book any comet called Leonard is to be commemorated as a tribute to Leonard Cohen (1934-2016), who brought such depth and poeticism to popular songwriting that his work stands out like a glowing comet traveling across our sky.

A poet and a purist, he would undoubtedly have rejected the use of the word “popular” in relation to his writing and music, yet his discography is filled with gold and platinum-selling records, and his song “Hallelujah” is one of the most popular songs of the last 50 years, having been covered by more than 300 different recording artists, with sales totaling who-knows-how-many tens of millions.

It begins:

“I’ve heard there is a secret chord/ that David played and it pleased the Lord/ but you don’t really care for music, do you?”

I often grab on to that lyric and hold it like a shield, and sometimes like a sword (or slingshot), in the face of modern-day philistines. The words impart an awareness, a level of understanding and acceptance that helps me to be more forgiving and keeps me from becoming vicious.

Another Cohen lyric that similarly breeds acceptance, forgiveness and empathy, and supplies empowerment to situations where someone feels flawed or failing, comes from his song “Anthem,” when he sings, “There is a crack in everything/ that’s how the light gets in.”

In 2009, following the release of his Live in London album, my gal and I went to see Cohen perform at what was then called The Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Though both of us are huge fans of great lyrics and gravelly voices, neither of us had particularly high expectations, but it turned out to be, if not our favorite, then one of the top two or three concerts either of us have ever been to — and we both have quite a long history of concertgoing.

As for Leonard the comet, it’s been heading this way for 40,000 years, having come to us from 335 billion miles away. It’s traveling at such a speed that our sun cannot hold it, and by next fall, it will have completed its 13-year run in our solar system. It will break free from the gravitational pull of our central star and our planetary system, and leave us, never to return.

In ancient times and on through the Middle Ages, philosophers and astronomers regarded comets as cosmic messengers, usually seeing them as bad omens. But, according to my astrologer friends, this one brings good news and a rare opportunity to help our higher selves along in our own cosmic journey. So I shall look to embrace it as such.

I shall bid farewell to Leonard the comet, as it leaves us, by raising a toast: to it, and to Leonard the songwriter, looking down from his window in the Tower of Song. And I shall draw meaning from, and use as a message to mark the occasion, this verse from that same song “Anthem”:

The birds they sang

At the break of day

Start again

I heard them say

Don't dwell on what has passed away

Or what is yet to be

