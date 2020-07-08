You are the owner of this article.
Highway 1 near Lompoc to be closed Friday for bridge work
alert

Highway 1 at Salsipuedes Creek Bridge near Lompoc will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

 Contributed Photo

Highway 1 at Salsipuedes Creek Bridge near Lompoc will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday so crews can install a bridge girder as part of a replacement project that includes a retaining wall and fish passage.  

The roadway will be closed to thru traffic between Highway 101 in Las Cruces and State Route 246. Motorists traveling in both directions will detour by using State Route 246. 

Highway 1 will remain open for local traffic only between the Highway 101/State Route 1 interchange with access maintained to Jalama Beach County Park, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers. Jalama Road will only be accessible from northbound Highway 1. 

Installation of the bridge girder is part of the $5 million Salsipuedes Creek Bridge replacement project, which is estimated to be completed by winter of 2021. CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor on the project. 

For updates on this project and traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call District 5 at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

