Highway 101 was deadliest road in Santa Barbara County from 2010 to 2018, data show

Highway 101 was the deadliest road in Santa Barbara County between 2010 and 2018, and nearly one-third of all fatal automobile collisions in the county involved alcohol, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In that time period, 80 of the county's 262 fatal collisions, or 31%, involved alcohol and accounted for the deaths of 93 people, according to the data, which include collisions with police-reported alcohol involvement or a positive alcohol test result.

The county's 262 fatal collisions and 287 deaths during that time period, rank it 21 out of the state's 58 counties with the most fatal collisions and related deaths, just behind San Mateo and ahead of San Francisco counties.

Most of the fatal collisions occurred on or near Highway 101, with 66 collisions and 70 deaths and the most fatal alcohol-related collisions, with 19 collisions accounting for 21 deaths in the same time period, data show.

The high number of fatal crashes along Highway 101 may be consistent with the volume of traffic that travels the road, which is likely more than any other road in the county, according to Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

“More vehicles could result in more incidents,” Shivers said. “I would think more accident reports are generated in larger cities or more heavily traveled areas.”

The data came in two sets, from 2010 to 2014 and 2015 to 2018. In the first set, 44 of the 134 fatal collisions, or 33%, involved alcohol. Thirty-six, or 28%, of the 128 fatal collisions involved alcohol in the second set, according to data.