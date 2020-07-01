Highway repairs affecting State Route 154 expected today

Traffic control on Highway 154 between Painted Cave Road and San Antonio Creek Road is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Caltrans has reported that motorists can expect one-way reversing traffic control to cause delays that should not exceed 20 minutes.

According to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers, highway repairs being performed are to restore the area affected by the Cave Fire last November.

The $2 million project will be performed by Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For updates on this project and traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call District 5 at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.