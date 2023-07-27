Mattie’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Los Olivos was officially added to the prestigious Michelin Guide, and just months after its re-opening in February.
The Tavern menu, designed by Executive Chef Rhoda Magbitang, features seasonal dishes composed of fresh, local ingredients influenced by California ranch life.
The Michelin Guide highlights menu items such as the braised abalone finished with abalone liver mousse over mushroom confit in white miso butter, as well as the wood-fired sides and dark chocolate soufflé dessert.
Mattei’s Tavern shares status with other Santa Ynez Valley businesses, including Michelin-star restaurant Bell’s of Los Alamos, and more closely with the Michelin-recognized restaurant Peasants Feast in Solvang and wineries Happy Canyon Vineyard and Roblar Winery.