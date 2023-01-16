A parked vehicle was crushed when a historic Italian stone pine tree fell in Lompoc on the 200 block of South H Street Sunday morning due to recent storm systems that have battered the area.
No injuries were reported.
The City of Lompoc Urban Forestry Supervisor Sean O’Neil explained that excessive rain in a short time can soften the ground and make it difficult for the root system to sustain a large tree, resulting in fallen trees.
The downed tree is one in a grove of historic pines planted by a local Boy Scout troop in 1949 between the 200 and 400 block of South H. Street. The trees, which originally were thought to be Monterey Pine "Christmas trees," according to historical records, can reach a height in excess of 60 feet.
Immediate same-day cleanup was conducted by city urban forestry crews and the city streets division which also inspected the other stone pines for signs of storm damage.
According to O’Neil, the historic tree grove was due for inspection this year by a consulting arborist, however, due to the recent incident, that appointment has been expedited.
O’Neil said that despite a "best of care" scenario, trees still can fall, and encourages members of the public to exercise caution around all trees, especially during stormy weather.
“If anyone sees or hears anything that causes concern with a City of Lompoc tree, please don’t hesitate to contact us so we can take a look,” he said.
To learn more about City of Lompoc Urban Forestry, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/public-works/urban-forestry or call at 805-875-8034 to report a potential issue.