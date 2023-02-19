In the year 600 AD, Pope Gregory I, also called Gregory the Great, decreed that saying “God Bless You” is the correct response when a person sneezes.

The fact that he felt the need to settle the issue tells us that people were already in the practice of saying something when someone sneezes, and that different verbal responses were in use at the time.

In nearly all cultures and religious traditions, sneeze responses have their origins in ancient superstitions.

The Hebrew scholars of the 1st and 2nd centuries taught that “from the time of the creation of heaven and earth until the time of Jacob,” people didn’t get sick; they just died when it was their time, and this happened by way of a sneeze when the soul would depart through the nostrils.

They believed that just as God originally brought humans to life by breathing life into our nostrils and lungs (what we call inspiration), so too, before the time of Jacob, did God take away life through the reverse process of blowing life out through the nostrils (expiration).

The immediate blessing (“to life”) was said to honor the person, and to prevent any evil adversary from snatching up the departing soul.

As the centuries passed and it became clear that people could, in fact, sneeze and not immediately die, an opposite belief took hold, namely that the sneezer needed a blessing to prevent evil spirits from entering in through the nose, thus the response “health” (or “to health”).

These two themes, “life” and “health,” were and still remain the two most popular secular sneeze-responses throughout the world.

The German word, Gesundheit, meaning “health,” is the most common expression for English speakers who prefer to keep God and religion out of it.

In the event of multiple sneezes coming one after another, there are, in many countries, designated responses for each sneeze in the series.

In Latin American countries, the first sneeze gets the blessing "salud" (meaning “health”), the second one is responded to with a wish for dinero (“money”), and the third sneeze evokes a blessing of amor, or “love.”

In Spain, the responses are Jesús, María, and José (for Jesus, Mary, and Joseph), while in Holland a third sneeze might bring a wish for “good weather tomorrow.”

I wonder what they say or do for someone who sneezes five to eight times in a row, like my daughter often does. (Probably some variation of “ditto,” “enough is enough,” or “let me know when you’re finished, and then I’ll get back to you.”)

In Turkey, people say “live long” or “live healthy,” to which the sneezer is then supposed to say, “And I hope you will be there to see it.”

In many Asian cultures they believe that if you sneeze, it means someone somewhere is talking about you, or at the very least thinking about you.

Transylvanian Saxons, a German ethnic group who migrated to Romania and settled throughout Central and Eastern Europe, and who later formed a fraternal society based in Cleveland, Ohio, have been known to respond to a child sneezing with the phrase, “You shall grow tall,” to which the child is supposed to say, “Thank you.”

All these sneeze responses bring to mind the Seinfeld episode where he says, “If we really want to make someone feel good after they sneeze, we should say — you’re so good looking!”

Me, I usually just say, “Bless you,” leaving the “God part” off at the beginning, though I sometimes question whether I have the authority to issue a blessing. Really, though, all I want to do is let the person know: I acknowledge you, I respect you, and I wish you well.

Being the longwinded guy I am, maybe that will become my new standard response to sneezing, though, I still need to come up with some cue for multiple sneezers so they know to expect the whole thing at the end.

Tracing the roots of Groundhog Day | Ron Colone If we trace it back, we find the roots of Groundhog Day in an ancient Celtic Festival called Imbolc, which marks the halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.